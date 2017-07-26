News By Tag
How SEO & Content Deliver Value at Each Stage of the Buyer's Journey
Marketers have come to realize that pushing their sales messaging on customers isn't as effective as attracting them through meaningful and helpful interactions. The most successful teams are refocusing their efforts on delivering value to their customers at each stage of the buyer's journey.
This shift means that modern marketing teams have to adapt by investing in content. And as brands grow their content marketing teams and double down on content creation, the SEO is becoming a more essential, strategic, and proactive player.
To win in the world of content marketing, content and SEO teams have to be aligned. After all, without content, there is no SEO, and without SEO, content doesn't get found. Strategic alignment from the outset between SEO and content is key to ensure content is optimized throughout the buyer's journey. At each stage, it's essential to leverage the appropriate SEO and content strategies together to deliver maximum value and convert prospects.
Top of the Funnel: Awareness
Goal: Brand awareness
Tactic: Educational content targeting question-based queries
At the top of the funnel, you're trying to generate awareness of your brand — at this point, your prospects aren't seeking to buy anything quite yet. Rather, they have likely realized a problem or opportunity and are doing their due diligence by researching and collecting data.
The goal of your top-of-funnel content isn't to sell them on your solution or product – just concern yourself with education. Providing helpful information positions your brand as a trusted authority. https://www.janbaskdigitaldesign.com
Consumers are 131 percent more likely to buy from a brand immediately after they consume educational content, and the effect lasts, according to research from Conductor.
