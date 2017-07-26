 
Industry News





Golden Heart Senior Becomes Primary Home Care Provider for DADS

Golden Heart Senior Care of Dallas is excited to announce its new partnership with (DADS) Department of Aging and Disability Services. The company will join DADS's network of Primary Home Care providers.
 
 
DALLAS - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Golden Heart Senior Care of Dallas is excited to announce its new partnership with (DADS) Department of Aging and Disability Services.  The company will join DADS's network of Primary Home Care providers.  This partnership will grow the agency's footprint and bring its quality services to residents throughout Dallas County.   Golden Heart will work as a contractor to Dallas senior citizens that have an approved medical need for assistance with personal tasks.  This program is funded by Medicaid to serve seniors with limited financial means.  The agency will work to bring the same quality and level of services to participants of Primary Home Care program.

The Primary Home Care program specifically focuses on assisting the elderly with tasks like bathing, grooming, meal preparation, feeding, exercising, toileting, and ambulation.  Participants of the program work through DADS to qualify for the benefits.  Each senior is assessed by a DADS case manager and their personal physician.  The physician documents and validates the needs on an individual basis. The physician's recommendations are documented in the case manager's care plan and helps determine the client's required weekly hours.

Once the senior's need has been identified, the case manager will notify a contracted agency like Golden Heart to serve the client.  Golden Heart will send out a trained professional to assess the client.  In addition, onsite training will provided to the caregiver to ensure the quality of services meets the client's requirements.  Golden Hearts mission will be to send excellence caregivers out to assist the families at home to help improve their quality of life.  Families with a need are encouraged to visit http://www.goldenheartdallas.com/home-care-assistance/ or call 214-272-2188 to get more information about the Primary Home Care program.

About Golden Heart Senior Care of Dallas

Golden Heart Senior Care provides home care to senior citizens on many levels. The company is an advocate for the golden rule and treats all clients with the utmost compassion and respect. Their offerings include Elderly Care, Home Care Assistance, 24 Hour Home Care, Veterans Home Care, and Companion Care. Golden Heart Senior Care gives families free health assessments, safety consultations, and also provides bathing, feeding, and grooming care options.

For more information visit http://www.goldenheartdallas.com/.

