Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes White Cloud Insurance as a Gold Member

White Cloud Insurance Doral Chamber Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes White Cloud Insurance as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as White Cloud Insurance will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.White Cloud Insurance is an Independent Insurance Agency Franchise Model. It is based on the best practices and outstanding results gathered from the operations of their affiliate Sky Blue Insurance Group, LLC founded in 2010 by Jose Conde and Paul Molina. Along these years they have been able to assist their client with their insurance needs, representing big savings for many of them. Their licensed and experienced agents provide a professional and personalized customer service which makes a distinction in their service. Their commitment to excellence and best value to their customers is what makes them: a smart business decision.At White Cloud Insurance Agency, they specialize in Property and Casualty Insurance. Their services range from Home and Auto Insurance to Commercial accounts of all sizes. They also offer financing options to their current and potential clients.Their extensive experience working with multiple carriers combined with their longevity in the insurance industry means you always receive superior customer service on all your requests.Their Franchise Model aims to open an opportunity door for investors, entrepreneurs and experienced agents willing to take the next step in their professional career by becoming owners of their own agency.White Cloud Insurance will provide you with the tools and techniques to excel and succeed in today's competitive business world as it represents a fast, secure, convenient, and affordable option.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.pmolina@whitecloudinsurance.comwww.whitecloudinsurance.com