Taylor Hospitality Opens Holiday Event Bookings For Their Spectacular Lexington Event Venues

 
 
Holiday Event Booking with Taylor Hospitality Now Open
Holiday Event Booking with Taylor Hospitality Now Open
 
LEXINGTON, Va. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Start planning your holiday parties, Taylor Hospitality is now taking holiday event bookings at over 11 venues in Lexington. Venues vary in size, location and decor, and can accommodate parties from ten to two hundred and fifty (or 10-250). Spaces fill quickly for the holiday season, so guests are encouraged to book as far in advance as possible.

"Plan your holiday party now, and let us take care of the details," said Ann Ahrnsbrak, Hospitality Sales Manager. "Booking your event early ensures you have the upper-hand in dates, planning, and menu selection. Less stress for you, equals more time enjoying the party," she continued.

Location isn't a problem when booking holiday events with Taylor Hospitality properties. In Lexington, you can choose from the grand ballroom of the historic Robert E Lee Hotel, the outdoor covered patio of the Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant, or the terrace at Rocca Bar Ristorante with breathtaking views of Lexington's historic main street. Event spaces are in the center of downtown Lexington on Main Street just steps away from Washington and Lee University and Virginia Military Institute. Other locations include Lexington Golf & Country Club, conveniently located just outside the city limits, features a large ballroom with sweeping views of the golf course and spectacular Lexington sunsets.

Whether it's a corporate Christmas party, family reunion, or a small dinner party to celebrate the season, Taylor Hospitality has the perfect place for you. For more information about events please contact Hospitality Sales Manager Ann Ahrnsbrak at 540-784-1494, or visit their website at http://taylorhospitality.com/.


About Taylor Hospitality:

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality  is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com

Kaytlynn Ransom
***@uptoparmanagement.com
Source:Taylor Hospitality
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
