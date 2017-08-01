 
August 2017





It's Easier to Plan for Long-Term Care Events with Companion Service's

New Service's will help Families and Senior's with handling a Long Term Care Event
 
 
AMHERST, N.Y. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The company points to a federal survey: After participants grappled with their care concerns, they had no trouble answering questions about action options

New services being offered in Western New York by Companion Services'

The Services are:

   Companion Service's

Light Housekeeping

Shopping

Errands Transportation

Regular or Temporary Basis

Email  Care Coordinator and Care Giver

Email today for more information

Companionservices@outlook.com

In the HHS survey, 15,298 non-institutionalized Americans aged 40-70, a statistically-significant sample of the age group, answered seven questions about long-term care personal concerns and ten questions about long-term care actions.

CONCERNS: What is your degree of concern about:

1.    Losing independence

2.    Being a burden on your family

3.    Losing control and choice over LTC you might need

4.    Being unable to afford high-quality care

5.    Using up savings/income to pay for nursing home care/services

6.    Becoming poor and having to rely on Medicaid

7.    Being unable to depend on family/friends for care.

ACTIONS: What is your degree of willingness to:

1.    Have family/friend move in

2.    Move in with children/family/friend

3.    Rely on spouse/family/friend

4.    Attend adult day care

5.    Hire aide or agency for care

6.    Hire live-in caregiver

7.    Move into assisted living facility

8.    Move into nursing home

9.    Make modifications to home

10.Use value in home to pay for care.

Key Findings:

• More than 75% of respondents said they had at least five of the seven personal concerns.
• High on the list were losing independence and being unable to depend on family or friends for care.
• Personal concerns varied little by wealth or age.
• Of the ten actions, most respondents expressed willingness to modify their homes or have a family member or friend move in.
• But fewer than 50% were willing to move in with family/friends or use the value in their home to pay for care.
• The wealthier respondents were more willing to take actions that cost money, such as secure long-term care insurance or tap savings to pay for in-home care.

The report concludes, "These findings highlight the need for increased education on the … choices and financing options."

"All Americans would benefit from considering such questions," Robinson adds. "First the personal concerns, which are often hidden, then the action options."

The HHS report is available at https://aspe.hhs.gov/system/files/pdf/255356/LTSSconcern-.... NOTE: The report uses the term "long-term services and supports" (LTSS) in place of "long-term care" (LTC).

• Additional information is available from Robinson for Companion Serivces  at les@lesltc.com , www.lesltc.com  or 1-800-875-0140
• Les Robinson is a leading long-term care agent serving consumers and organizations in AR, IL, M, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TX, VA, WA, with colleagues covering all other parts of the country.
• Call Les on Long Term Care Insurance 1-800-875-0140 or get a quote at www.lesltc.com

Les Robinson Long Term Care Planning News
