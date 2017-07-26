News By Tag
Accounting, Law Firms Renew Leases at Court Plaza in Hackensack
Transactions Total Approximately 5,240 SF at Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Class A Complex
The transactions, negotiated in-house by Stephen C. Jennings, vice-president of leasing and marketing, include:
The law office of Lorraine Teleky-Petrella has renewed its 1,480-square-
EisnerAmper LLP, a leading full-service accounting and advisory firm, renewed its lease for 1,370 square feet at Court Plaza South.
Law firm Cowen & Jacobs renewed its lease for 1,245 square feet at Court Plaza South. The firm's practice areas include divorce and family law, personal injury and employment law, among others.
Family and matrimonial law firm of Townsend, Tomaio & Newmark LLC, renewed its lease for 680 square feet at Court Plaza South. Headquartered in Morristown, the firm's satellite office is located at Court Plaza.
Law firm Vosbikian & Vosbikian LLC, which focuses its practice on immigration law, renewed its 460-square-foot lease at Court Plaza South.
Court Plaza's small space program offers flexible-term, pre-built office units ranging in size from 460 to 2,320 square feet. "Court Plaza draws – and retains – tenants of all sizes in search of a quality business address complemented by on-site amenities, convenient highway access and proximity to the Bergen County Court system," said Jennings. "We are pleased these firms have renewed their commitment to Court Plaza, and look forward to being part of their ongoing growth and success."
The 335,000-square-
Headquartered in Hackensack, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is a multi-generation family owned and managed business, and one of New Jersey's premier real estate developers, owners and managers of commercial, residential and hospitality real estate. The organization continues to strategically expand and diversify its industry-leading portfolio through both development and acquisitions. The company prides itself on its integrity and is known for the quality design and construction of its buildings, proactive and responsive property management team and outstanding relationships with its tenants. Many of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises' office, industrial, medical, residential and hospitality properties are iconic landmarks in their respective markets, including the Alfred N. Sanzari Medical Arts Building in Hackensack as well as the Glenpointe Complex in Teaneck.
