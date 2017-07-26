 
Accounting, Law Firms Renew Leases at Court Plaza in Hackensack

Transactions Total Approximately 5,240 SF at Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Class A Complex
 
 
Court Plaza
Court Plaza
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Four law firms and one accounting firm have renewed leases totaling approximately 5,240 square feet at Court Plaza (http://www.sanzari.com/property/court-plaza/) in Hackensack, N.J., according to Alfred Sanzari Enterprises (http://www.sanzari.com/), owner and manager of the Class A office complex. All five tenants are part of Court Plaza's small space program, which provides flexible term, turnkey office suites for smaller legal and professional services firms.

The transactions, negotiated in-house by Stephen C. Jennings, vice-president of leasing and marketing, include:

The law office of Lorraine Teleky-Petrella has renewed its 1,480-square-foot lease at Court Plaza North. The firm focuses on environmental and family law, personal injury and real estate law among other practice areas.

EisnerAmper LLP, a leading full-service accounting and advisory firm, renewed its lease for 1,370 square feet at Court Plaza South.

Law firm Cowen & Jacobs renewed its lease for 1,245 square feet at Court Plaza South. The firm's practice areas include divorce and family law, personal injury and employment law, among others.

Family and matrimonial law firm of Townsend, Tomaio & Newmark LLC, renewed its lease for 680 square feet at Court Plaza South. Headquartered in Morristown, the firm's satellite office is located at Court Plaza.

Law firm Vosbikian & Vosbikian LLC, which focuses its practice on immigration law, renewed its 460-square-foot lease at Court Plaza South.

Court Plaza's small space program offers flexible-term, pre-built office units ranging in size from 460 to 2,320 square feet.  "Court Plaza draws – and retains – tenants of all sizes in search of a quality business address complemented by on-site amenities, convenient highway access and proximity to the Bergen County Court system," said Jennings. "We are pleased these firms have renewed their commitment to Court Plaza, and look forward to being part of their ongoing growth and success."

The 335,000-square-foot Court Plaza office complex encompasses Court Plaza North, Court Plaza South and Court Plaza East. All tenants enjoy a landscaped plaza with fountains and seating areas, covered parking, a full-service bank, shoe shine/repair and dry-cleaning services, eco-friendly car wash service, a fitness center, public transportation to New York City and Northern N.J., a cafeteria with indoor and outdoor seating, and a common meeting room. Court Plaza is just one mile from I-80, and Routes 4 and 17.  Additionally, the well-located Bergen County complex is walkable to numerous restaurants, retailers and public transportation options.

Headquartered in Hackensack, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is a multi-generation family owned and managed business, and one of New Jersey's premier real estate developers, owners and managers of commercial, residential and hospitality real estate.  The organization continues to strategically expand and diversify its industry-leading portfolio through both development and acquisitions. The company prides itself on its integrity and is known for the quality design and construction of its buildings, proactive and responsive property management team and outstanding relationships with its tenants. Many of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises' office, industrial, medical, residential and hospitality properties are iconic landmarks in their respective markets, including the Alfred N. Sanzari Medical Arts Building in Hackensack as well as the Glenpointe Complex in Teaneck.

         ###

About Alfred Sanzari Enterprises (http://www.caryl.com/alfred-sanzari-enterprises/)

Follow Alfred Sanzari Enterprises on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Alfred-Sanzari-Enterprises...), Twitter (https://twitter.com/alfredsanzarire) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/alfredsanzarienterprises/)

Photo Credit: Robert Greco

