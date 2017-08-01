News By Tag
RFPIO is a 2017 SaaS Awards Finalist for Best Project Management Product
With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-
RFPIO provides technology to streamline proposal management efforts by automating repetitive tasks, centralizing responses for RFPs and security questionnaires, and encouraging collaboration among key stakeholders.
Out of hundreds of entries, RFPIO joins five other companies in the Project Management category for the 2017 awards program. Earlier this year RFPIO was selected as the top proposal management software on G2 Crowd, a popular software review platform, based on user reviews from happy customers.
Ganesh Shankar, co-founder and CEO at RFPIO, said: "Responding to RFPs requires a significant amount of project management for organizations to be successful. The SaaS market is extremely competitive, so we were thrilled to receive this recognition from the SaaS Awards. We look forward to hearing the big news, of course, but just being a finalist is an incredible achievement for the entire RFPIO team. We wish the other nominees great success on their promising SaaS journeys."
Since RFPIO's launch in January 2016, the response from clients and supporters has been overwhelmingly positive. On average, companies spend 20-40 hours on a single RFP response. With RFPIO's innovative technology, organizations are saving 40%-50% on RFP response completion. This massive time and resource savings empowers teams to focus on business priorities instead of administrative tasks.
SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: "Software as a service is the new software standard. The global competition is incredibly fierce, with incredibly disruptive technologies shaking up the marketplace—
"In our second year promoting SaaS exclusively alongside the long-running Cloud Awards, we have seen a huge variety of submissions from the US and outside North America—comprising organizations of all sizes from large, blue-chip organizations to agile, niche-filling start-ups. With such a high standard of submissions, a gargantuan task awaits our judges to arrive at our final award winners. As ever, all entrants were incredibly strong this year and to make the shortlist is itself a huge honor."
Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 29 August 2017. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-
For more information on RFPIO's products and services you can reach them at +1-971-470-3112 or at info@rfpio.com.
About RFPIO:
RFPIO's cloud-based RFP software is a response management solution that eliminates the friction often associated with responding to Request for Proposals (RFPs). Through a no-nonsense set-up, simple and intuitive user interface, and robust integrations with Salesforce and Slack, RFPIO's response automation technology empowers customers with a streamlined process, so they can focus on what matters most for their business. RFPIO works with many enterprise organizations, such as LinkedIn, Zoom Video, Britannica, DTI, and F5 Networks. For more information visit www.rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.
About the SaaS Awards:
The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.
