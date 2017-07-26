Three-time Emmy Award Winning Broadcaster CBS Sports/NFL Today Host James "JB" Brown To Headline FREE Men's One-Day Conference

Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia to host FREE Men's One-Day Conference with an amazing Lineup of Speakers who will EMPOWER and INSPIRE MEN to be the best man they can be Saturday, August 5 from 9am – 1pm

ASBC Men'sConference_The Impossible Now

--Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) on Saturday, August 5 from 9AM to 1PM. Alfred Street Baptist Church,the oldest, largest and most prominent African American church in Northern Virginia presents a lineup of awesome speakers for their bi-annual FREE Men's One-Day Conference. The event will be held at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred Street in Alexandria, VA with free continental breakfast starting from 8AM to 9AM. The theme for the one-day conference is. An optional paid lunch will be available from 12PM to 1PM immediately following the conference. The Men's Ministry of Alfred Street Baptist Church will host men from all across the Washington, DC area at this – one-of-a-kind event. All men, young and old are invited to join us at Alfred Street Baptist Church for this FREE one-day conference of empowerment, rejuvenation and enrichment. Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, one of the most gifted, dynamic and greatest orators of our time and pastor of Alfred Street Baptist Church will also address the attendees with a powerful message that has been designed specifically for men. DJ QuickSilva of Radio One's WKYS Fam in the morning show will be on site to greet and network with the men as well as Rev. Dr. Kevin Swann of Ivy Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia. ALL MEN in the Washington, DC area as well as male members of ALL Greek organizations are INVITED to unite and attend this exceptional and unbelievable FREE Men's One Day Conference.. This conference will address real issues that men are facing on a daily basis-from sex and relationships/fatherhood to leadership/career advice to racism and racial profiling to faith and spirituality to mentoring best practices and much more."In addition to offering this unique experience, we will provide real advice and solutions from real MEN of faith who are leaders in the community," states, Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Pastor, Alfred Street Baptist Church. A, this one-day conference is open to the public and kicks off at 9:00AM on Saturday, August 5, 2017. "I'm so blessed to have this opportunity to share my life experiences with respect to leadership, sports and my faith with this great group of men," states James "JB" Brown.