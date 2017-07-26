News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Turningpoint Communications Holds Treasury Management Training for NE Financial Professionals
"Moving from Salesperson to Trusted Advisor," in its 10th year, is a highly interactive, relationship-
"We were so excited to bring this training back to the New England area, and are already planning another New England-area training in March of next year," said Egan Kenny. "The training sessions are great opportunities for treasury management sales professionals to hone the sophisticated and unique skill sets that are required for selling treasury management solutions."
Doreen Gorman, Business Development Administrator for Needham Bank, said, "I enjoyed the intimate learning environment of this class. And the interactive nature of the course reinforced learning from the customer's perspective. I will recommend this class to our senior management team as an ongoing resource."
Ron Bouchard, Cash Management Sales Manager for BankNewport, added, "This class offered highly engaging and interactive material and instruction."
Sharon Bonanno, Cash Management Specialist II at Needham Bank, said, "Laurel is an excellent instructor who made learning fun. She gave us the tools needed to become the trusted advisor that our customers are looking for."
"We're looking forward to our remaining scheduled open trainings this year, taking place in Pittsburgh on September 21-22; Dallas on November 9-10; and Orlando on November 30-December 1," Egan Kenny added.
About Turningpoint Communications
In its 10th year, Turningpoint Communications (www.turningpointcommunications.com) is a national marketing and business development support firm focused on financial services, high-tech, retail, academia, healthcare, and membership organizations. Turningpoint offers industry-specific programming and deliverables that get results by promoting their clients' thought leadership, best practices and engaging constituents in dynamic ways.
Turningpoint Communications was founded by Laurel Egan Kenny, MSCM, MBA, in 2007 after 13 years of building and leading marketing and business development teams for two large, global Fortune 100 financial services firms in wealth and treasury management divisions. Laurel served on the Boards of Directors of the New England Association for Financial Professionals from 2007 to 2013 (including President) and continues to serve the Dallas Association for Financial Professionals as Communications Chair (2013 to present). She is also the Social Media Chair for the Alliance of Texas Treasury Association's TEXPO 2018 Conference when it returns to Dallas and is an award winning and presenting Regional Officer of the national Association for Financial Professionals. Laurel built and grew the commercial Global Solutions Group's marketing and business development servicing discipline at Sovereign Bancorp (now Santander) and, as a founding member of a corporate entrepreneurial wealth management division at State Street, she served as a member of a business development and relationship management team that grew assets under administration from $0 to $150 billion in two years. Laurel presents nationally on treasury management-related topics, as well as on marketing and business development practices, including social media and thought leadership.
For more information about Turningpoint Communications, please visit www.turningpointcommunications.com.
Photo caption (left to right): Sharon Bonanno and Doreen Gorman of Needham Bank; Ron Bouchard of BankNewport
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse