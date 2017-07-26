Country(s)
The Bio Flame Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary by Offering 30% Off Sale
The Bio Flame, a leader in sales of environmentally friendly bio-ethanol fireplaces, is celebrating 10 years in business and offering an anniversary sale.
"We are thrilled that we have been able to do what we do for a decade now," explains Justin Orr, marketing director for The Bio Flame. "We believe in the products we are selling and we know that people love them. We look forward to this next decade in helping people to have a beautiful, environmentally friendly fireplace that they will love."
The Bio Flame fireplaces come in such design collections as fireboxes, burners, smart burners, free standing, and wall mounted. They also offer custom product designs, so that people can have a unique bio-ethanol fireplace to fit their home, office, or patio space. Some of the custom-designed fireplaces they have created over the years include standalone fireplaces, coffee table designs, and those with special features for outdoor patios.
The company also offers the only remote controlled bio-ethanol fireplace as part of their Smart Burner collection. The Smart Burner fireplaces offer both safety and convenience, and use advanced technology. The fireplaces can be controlled with the company's Smartphone app and a WiFi connection. They also have the most advanced safety features, including a child lock, sleep timer, emergency extinguishing sensor, carbon monoxide sensor, overheating sensor that helps protect nearby objects, external heat sensors, and more. It has been designed to immediately shut off if there is any type of rare malfunction. The remote controlled fireplace comes in a variety of options.
Increasingly, people are turning to bio-ethanol fireplaces for the many benefits that they offer. Along with being aesthetically pleasing and adding design where they are used, they are eco-friendly, because they don't burn wood. In burning environmentally friendly bio-ethanol, they burn cleaner, avoiding production of smoke, odors, ash, or soot. They still burn a real flame, add beauty to the atmosphere, and are clean. They are easy to install and simple to use.
"Right now during our anniversary special is a great time to purchase your new eco-friendly fireplace," added Orr. "We have many designs options so that there is something for everyone. Be a part of the fireplace revolution and save money while you do it!"
The Bio Flame bio-ethanol fireplace is sold worldwide, with many purchases being made in New Zealand, Australia, Paris, Los Angeles, New York City, and beyond. For more information about The Bio Flame fireplaces and burners, visit the site at: www.thebioflame.com
About The Bio Flame
The Bio Flame, located in Calgary, Canada, was started in 2007. The company offers a wide variety of bio-ethanol fireplaces and burners, including custom product design. The fireplaces and burners are environmentally friendly, have a real flame, and add design, warmth and beauty to any office, patio, or home. To learn more about The Bio Flame, visit their site at: www.thebioflame.com
