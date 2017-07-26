Country(s)
Superior Press Announces Appointment of Colin Holden to Director of Technology Solutions for its Remote Cash Capture – Smart Safe Product Solution
The enlistment of Holden furthers Superior Press's product offering of Remote Cash Capture to commercial banks as an alternative to the legacy CIT models. With Superior Press's offering, banks can now deploy a full service smart safe product that aligns with its market strategy of growing treasury revenue and controlling the customer experience through the bank instead of the old legacy CIT model.
Senior Vice President of Sales, Steve Traut, says, "The addition of Colin enables Superior Press to accelerate its Remote Cash Capture market vision not just for today, but five and ten years down the road. Colin will be a key contributor to our company's and our clients' success as cash and check products continue to converge with network device management and monitoring."
"Superior Press can now provide a Remote Cash Capture solution that represents a truly unique offering to banks with greater and faster revenue potential, more client-centric focus, and the flexibility to pick and choose components of a solution that each bank can make uniquely its own to best fit its' client expectations and needs." Traut continued.
"What attracted me to Superior Press is the commitment to developing a solution that enables banks to deploy a smart safe network that fills the gaps that have existed in the carrier deployed systems. This innovative approach provides the bank and its customers with best in class hardware options, active network health monitoring and reporting, and product and project resources that complement and support the Bank's customer service strategy. This coupled with the flexibility to choose the components of the solution that enable each bank to make their offering unique and best fit their clients service and information needs is what bank product managers have asked for and what we now deliver", said Holden.
About Superior Press
Trusted by financial institutions since 1931, Superior Press specializes in providing complete, personalized treasury management solutions including check printing, cash vault supplies, client onboarding support, treasury supply call centers, smart safe management and deployment, and remote deposit capture check scanner hardware and asset fulfillment services. www.superiorpress.com
