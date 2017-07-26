The Toy Association Partners with Global Toy Experts and Creativity Inc. for PlayCon Programming



It's not going to be your father's (or your mother's, for that matter) PlayCon in 2018. The Toy Association has announced that it will be working with Richard Gottlieb, CEO of Global Toy Experts, and Charles Albert, CEO of Creativity Inc., to develop content for the now biennial conference. Gottlieb and Albert are well-known in the industry, having produced the successful World Congress of Play conferences.Marian Bossard, The Toy Association's senior vice president of global market events and staff liaison to PlayCon, said: "Richard and Charles will augment the dedicated work of the current PlayCon leadership team which consists of Jane-Ritson Parsons of Hasbro, Kathleen Campisano of Barnes & Noble, Lourdes Arocho of NBCUniversal , Jennifer Sullivan of Membrain and Dominque Raccah of Source Books."Gottlieb and Albert will focus on attracting speakers and attendees who have never attended a PlayCon event."We are excited to be working with the impressive Playcon committee and will be focused on delivering content and audiences from the video game, playground, artificial intelligence, theme park, virtual and augmented reality, and children's media industries, "said Gottlieb.Albert expressed his enthusiasm: "I have eagerly looked forward to attending PlayCon every year for many years. Putting on the World Congress of Play events was tremendously rewarding. To be invited to help program next year's PlayCon is a tremendous honor. I look forward to seeing the magic and synergy we will help PlayCon create. Our goal is to create a "can't miss" event."PlayCon will take place May 7 to 9, 2018 in San Francisco, CA at San Francisco Jazz.More information, including agenda and speaker details, will be available on the PlayCon webpage in the coming months.Charles Albert is co-founder and co-CEO of Creativity, Inc. and Funfare, LLC, as well as co-founder of World Congress of Play. Serving nearly every leading toy company in the world and touching most of the world's best loved family entertainment brands, Creativity has helped create over 7,000 toys and games earning 80 TOTY nominations, with 25 winners and four "Toy of the Year" wins. Toy invention firm Funfare, LLC has licensed products to Hasbro, Mattel, Fisher Price, Spinmaster, Playmates, TRU, Leapfrog and others.Richard Gottlieb is an internationally known consultant, speaker and commentator on the business of play. Richard, who has an MBA in Global Management, is the CEO of "Global Toy Experts,"and with his partner Steve Velte run this very successful consulting firm. Mr. Gottlieb is alsothe Publisher of Global Toy News, a source of commentary on play and the business of play. Richard is, in addition, the co-founder of the World Congress of Play. Richard is frequently interviewed by the BBC, ABC News, CNN, The New York Times and other major media outlets. Richard is the author of, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Wal-Mart. He is a voting member of the U.S. National Toy Hall of Fame committee.


