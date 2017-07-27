Country(s)
ChildCare Education Institute Partnership Offers Online CDA Certificates
WASHINGTON - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Council for Professional Recognition (the Council) announces the renewal of their collaboration with ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI) to deliver early childhood education coursework, in both English and Spanish, via an online learning system that provides students with a user-friendly and engaging distance learning environment. CCEI's certificate programs for Child Development Associate (CDA®) Credential students offer training curricula that support with the CDA's Eight Subject Areas and 13 Functional Areas required to obtain or renew a CDA Credential in the form of educational training hours and IACET CEUs.
"We are so delighted to continue our partnership with ChildCare Education Institute, who has been a Council partner for many years and graduated thousands of students from their CDA programs. Their online early education structure for training courses offers students balance between work, personal, and student life for people looking to obtain or renew their CDA credentials,"
In addition to CDA programs, ChildCare Education Institute offers more than 100 online courses in early childhood core knowledge areas. Students have a selection of courses that are targeted to meet the knowledge-based needs of the early education setting in which they work: family child care, child care center, or pre-k.
Through this partnership, CCEI will continue to identify and share opportunities to expand the Council's collaboration with other early childhood organizations. They will also inform the Council on any potential policy changes that could affect the CDA program overall, and help to recruit Professional Development (PD) Specialists, including bilingual speakers who can conduct CDA Verification Visits as part of the Council's Review – Observer – Reflect model.
ABOUT THE COUNCIL FOR PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION
The Council for Professional Recognition promotes improved performance and recognition of professionals in the early childhood education of children ages zero to 5 years old. The Council recognizes and credentials professionals who work in all types of early care and education settings – Head Start, pre-k, infant-toddler, family child care, and home visitor programs. As a non-profit agency, the Council sets policies and procedures for assessment and credentialing, publishes the industry leading training books and workbooks, including its CDA Competency Standards and Essentials textbook and workbook (2nd edition).
ABOUT THE CHILDCARE EDUCATION INSTITUTE (CCEI)
ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 100 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), and is authorized under the Nonpublic Postsecondary Educational Institutions Act of 1990, license number 837.
