Investment Management Marketing Roundtable Reveals Key Industry Trends

15 Senior Marketing and Sales Leaders from Top Investment Management Firms Discuss Trends and Share Ideas
 
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Synthesis Technology hosted their second-annual private roundtable for asset management marketers in May of 2017. 15 senior marketing and sales leaders participated from various investment management firms to discuss trends and share ideas.

The participant firms included boutique asset managers, medium-sized regional and global investment firms, and 3 of the top 20 global asset managers. AUM for the firms represented ranges from $20 Billion to more than $2 Trillion. All of the participants serve multiple channels including institutional (trusts, foundations, pensions, corporations, etc.), intermediary and direct retail advisor channels.

The roundtable discussion revealed some key industry trends related to sales and marketing:

Firms are moving toward a more customer-centric focus.

Roughly half the firms have moved to a more customer-centric focus, instead of focusing their content exclusively on investment products. The firms that are moving to a more customer-centric approach are realizing that their best revenue opportunities come from existing clients. So they're becoming more relationship-focused.

Alignment with Compliance and Sales teams has improved, while alignment with Corporate Marketing remains a challenge.

Marketers strongly agreed that alignment with Compliance teams is solid. In many cases, Compliance has become Marketing's ally when confronting unreasonable requests from the Sales team. Marketing appears to be working more closely with Sales to plan content and campaigns, especially in the firms that are moving to a customer-centric focus. Marketers are struggling, however, to align with the corporate marketing and branding groups. In some cases, the asset management business is part of a large commercial bank. This creates conflicts in brand identity and messaging. In other cases, there are cross-border conflicts.

Marketing Automation

Nearly all the participants are now using marketing automation, and it is integrated with their CRM. However, most do not have full visibility into the client lifecycle in the CRM. This is severely hampering marketers' ability to evaluate the effectiveness of their campaigns and improve the ROI on marketing investments.

Account-based marketing (http://www.synthesistechnology.com/blog/is-account-based-...) is a new frontier.

Marketers are optimizing their strategies to make the most impact to revenue. All of them agreed that the best way to do this would be to focus just outside the top 20% of producers and try to move those to become part of the top 20%. ABM is a new concept in asset management marketing, but promises to deliver a more significant ROI than traditional mass marketing methods.

To access the full Investment Marketing Roundtable Report, click here (http://www.synthesistechnology.com/2017-roundtable-report...).

