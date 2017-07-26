News By Tag
* Pageants
* Texas
* Mentor
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Texas Mentor and Community Leader Crowned Ms. Petite United America 2017
August 1, 2017 --- Washington, DC – Jacqueline Elliott, formerly Ms. Georgia Petite United America, was crowned Ms. Petite United America 2017 at the national pageant held at the historic Josephine Theatre in San Antonio, Texas this past June. The pageant system is specifically for women 5'6" and under and is held in conjunction with the United America Pageant system. The multi-talented is a wife, mother, school administrator, community volunteer, certified etiquette instructor, certified youth self-esteem coach, and business owner who currently resides in Dallas with her soul mate of 32 years and their son. She holds a Master's degree in Educational Leadership from the Dallas Baptist University.
As Ms. Petite United America 2017, her goal is to encourage and touch the lives of inner city girls throughout Texas, and beyond. In 2003, she started a community -mentoring program for inner city young ladies titled "The Power of S.M.A.R.T – Strategically Mentoring At Risk Teens." The organization is based upon five foundational pillars: character smart, confident smart, heart smart, leadership smart, and spiritually smart. As a certified self-esteem coach and smart lifestyle coach my goal is to increase the self-esteem and leadership skills of young ladies through workshops and S.M.A.R.T Box deliveries. She also has a goal of collecting approximately 1000 pairs of socks to donate to Hannah's Socks and will continue to volunteer with various community organizations and causes including HeartWalk, LifeWalk, Big Brothers & Big Sisters and Youth World.
Elliott chose to compete in the pageant because of the systems overall belief to make a real difference in communities through volunteerism. "I have long realized that young ladies who have the benefit of caring adult mentors navigate the path through their teen years, and adulthood, more successfully. My high school mentor made a huge impact on my life and my goal is to help other young ladies capture their dreams. Volunteerism has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I knew I could increase my reach with this title." United America titleholders are committed to using their voice/title to champion a cause and positively touch the lives of others on a regular basis.
Ms. Petite United America 2017 is represented by Madison Donovan Group. To request Jacqueline for an appearance, speaking engagement, modeling opportunity or to assist at your community event, please contact Deanna McCray-James at 443-472-3602 or deanna@madisondonovangroup.com. Media or press inquiries should be directed to pageants@madisondonovangroup.com. The Madison Donovan Group, www.madisondonovangroup.com, is a boutique firm that specializes in lifestyle management, marketing, public relations and event planning for pageant systems, executives, non-profits and small businesses.
Media Contact
Madison Donovan Group
301-509-9030
***@madisondonovangroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse