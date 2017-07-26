News By Tag
H&H Products Company has purchased Florida Key West Inc
H&H Products Company announced today the purchase of well known brand and thirty year old Florida native company called Florida Key West, Inc.
Florida Key West Inc. has been in business for over thirty years and specialized in Original and Authentic Key Lime Juice. They began producing Lemon and Key Lime Juice in 1986. Before their purchase, Florida Key West, Inc produced products for all segments including Foodservice, Retail, Industrial, Baking, Convenience Stores, Correctional Facilities and Military distribution. Previously located in Ft. Myers, Florida, the Florida Key West, Inc. brand is well known for its juices used in Key Lime and Lemon Meringue Pies.
"Florida Key West, Inc. has provided excellent products and service, with a loyal following of customers for decades. When this opportunity arose, we found this to be a natural fit with our core product lines. We are excited to share this product line with our existing customers and welcome all Florida Key West, Inc. customers to the H&H Products family. We look forward to serving you." – Morris Hartley, President.
About H&H Products Company
Founded in 1964, H&H Products Company is a family owned and operated bottling manufacturer in Orlando, Florida. H&H Products has grown over the past fifty three years and is a leader in beverage, juice concentrate, and syrup manufacturing. As one of the largest manufacturing facilities of its kind in the Southeast United States, H&H Products Company manufacturers its own line of branded products for the food service industry including Hartley's Brand, Betty Jeans, Mile Marker 0, MOH, Freeze O Saurus, Juiceburst and Venetian Classics. In addition to in house manufacturing, H&H Products Company specializes in co-packing products for private label. For more information visit their website at: http://www.HHProductsCompany.com.
