 
News By Tag
* Beverages
* Juice
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


H&H Products Company has purchased Florida Key West Inc

H&H Products Company announced today the purchase of well known brand and thirty year old Florida native company called Florida Key West, Inc.
 
 
Florida-Key-West-Juice
Florida-Key-West-Juice
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Beverages
* Juice
* Business

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
* Mergers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- H&H Products Company, manufacturer of premium food service beverages, pancake and waffle syrups, daiquiris and smoothie mixers, and juice products announced today the purchase of well known brand and Florida native company – Florida Key West, Inc. This purchase includes their line of Lemon and Key Lime Juices and their full line of cocktail mixers.Having worked with Florida Key West, Inc in the past, H&H Products Company is well acquainted with their product profiles and will maintain the brand image and quality.

Florida Key West Inc. has been in business for over thirty years and specialized in Original and Authentic Key Lime Juice. They began producing Lemon and Key Lime Juice in 1986. Before their purchase, Florida Key West, Inc produced products for all segments including Foodservice, Retail, Industrial, Baking, Convenience Stores, Correctional Facilities and Military distribution. Previously located in Ft. Myers, Florida, the Florida Key West, Inc. brand is well known for its juices used in Key Lime and Lemon Meringue Pies.

"Florida Key West, Inc. has provided excellent products and service, with a loyal following of customers for decades. When this opportunity arose, we found this to be a natural fit with our core product lines. We are excited to share this product line with our existing customers and welcome all Florida Key West, Inc. customers to the H&H Products family. We look forward to serving you." – Morris Hartley, President.

About H&H Products Company

Founded in 1964, H&H Products Company is a family owned and operated bottling manufacturer in Orlando, Florida. H&H Products has grown over the past fifty three years and is a leader in beverage, juice concentrate, and syrup manufacturing. As one of the largest manufacturing facilities of its kind in the Southeast United States, H&H Products Company manufacturers its own line of branded products for the food service industry including Hartley's Brand, Betty Jeans, Mile Marker 0, MOH, Freeze O Saurus, Juiceburst and Venetian Classics. In addition to in house manufacturing, H&H Products Company specializes in co-packing products for private label. For more information visit their website at: http://www.HHProductsCompany.com.

Contact
Brittany Dellinger
Marketing Manager
***@hhproductscompany.com
End
Source:H&H Products Company
Email:***@hhproductscompany.com Email Verified
Tags:Beverages, Juice, Business
Industry:Food
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MyWebsiteSpot News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share