H&H Products Company has purchased Florida Key West Inc

-- H&H Products Company, manufacturer of premium food service beverages, pancake and waffle syrups, daiquiris and smoothie mixers, and juice products announced today the purchase of well known brand and Florida native company – Florida Key West, Inc. This purchase includes their line of Lemon and Key Lime Juices and their full line of cocktail mixers.Having worked with Florida Key West, Inc in the past, H&H Products Company is well acquainted with their product profiles and will maintain the brand image and quality.has been in business for over thirty years and specialized in Original and Authentic Key Lime Juice. They began producing Lemon and Key Lime Juice in 1986. Before their purchase, Florida Key West, Inc produced products for all segments including Foodservice, Retail, Industrial, Baking, Convenience Stores, Correctional Facilities and Military distribution. Previously located in Ft. Myers, Florida, the Florida Key West, Inc. brand is well known for its juices used in Key Lime and Lemon Meringue Pies.– Morris Hartley,Founded in 1964, H&H Products Company is a family owned and operated bottling manufacturer in Orlando, Florida. H&H Products has grown over the past fifty three years and is a leader in beverage, juice concentrate, and syrup manufacturing. As one of the largest manufacturing facilities of its kind in the Southeast United States, H&H Products Company manufacturers its own line of branded products for the food service industry including Hartley's Brand, Betty Jeans, Mile Marker 0, MOH, Freeze O Saurus, Juiceburst and Venetian Classics. In addition to in house manufacturing, H&H Products Company specializes in co-packing products for private label. For more information visit their website at: http://www.HHProductsCompany.com