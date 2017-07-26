 
Baltimore Fashion Week welcomes Sneakerhead Community

 
 
BALTIMORE - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Approaching the celebration and milestone of a 10th annual production season for Baltimore Fashion Week, the production team has been working on the layout of this event since the summer of 2016.  During the think-tank process for Baltimore Fashion Week the idea was presented to include a sneakerhead component.  Blessed by the Board the commencement of the sneakerhead involvement began.

To kick off the inclusion of the sneakerhead component the Fashion Umbrella Foundation will be hosting its first annual "Sneaker Speak" on August 12, 2017 at 12 Noon.  "Sneaker Speak" is a panelist of sneaker representatives extremely knowledgeable in the various brands and history of sneakers.  This year's panel includes Dez Customz; Kreative Custom Kicks; DTLR; OGSneekerz; and Footage Society.  These representatives of the sneakerhead community will be present to discuss their position in the sneaker industry, how this industry has affected their lives, and the business impact of sneakers in the community.

"Sneaker Speak" will be hosted by Noya, an emerging sneaker enthusiast.  Don't let his youthfulness fool you, he is just as knowledgeable as the panelists, which is why he was the perfect host for this event.

"I know it may seem taboo to some to include a sneakerhead component in a fashion week event, but to us it's not.  We have always provided a "soapbox push-the-envelope" type platform for members of the arts community, so they can be visually heard on our runway through fashion.  On Sunday, August 13, 2017, that vision will be realized as Footage Society closes out the finale show for our anniversary year," stated Nixon, Founder of the Fashion Umbrella Foundation.

August 12, 2017 at 12 Noon will be the start of something new for Baltimore during the Foundation's largest fundraiser, Baltimore Fashion Week.  The event will take place at the IMET Building/Columbus Center, 701 E Pratt Street, Baltimore.

The "Sneaker Speak" is sponsored by Reshoevn8r, creators of the revolutionary product now known as the world's ultimate sneaker cleaner.  Register for this event tickets and submit a question for the panel as you check out.  Registration can be completed through Baltimore Fashion Week's and Footage Society's site http://www.footagesociety.com.

To find out more about other upcoming events related to Baltimore Fashion Week (http://www.baltimore-fashionweek.com) visit the site.  Send questions and comments to info@thefashionumbrella.org.

Fashion Umbrella Foundation
