Kim Dodds-Keran, Ed.D., Elected as 2017-18 President of Scottsdale Leadership's Board of Directors
Lifelong Educator Takes the Helm of Respected Leadership Organization
"Year after year I am astounded at the level of experience and commitment we are able to access with our Board," said Margaret Leichtfuss, Executive Director. "We have a strong leadership foundation in place. Our board, volunteers and alumni are composed of incredibly talented professionals who bring insightful community perspectives to our organization."
In addition to serving as President of the Board, Dr. Dodds-Keran is a lifelong educator and architect of curriculum programs across many disciplines. As a class 27 Alumni, Dr. Dodds-Keran is an accomplished and trusted leader with deep knowledge in professional development, K-12 gifted education and strategic planning. She studied extensively at the sunny University of Southern California where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in General Studies, Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction and Doctorate of Education, specializing in Teacher Education in Multicultural Societies.
"Our organization continues to reach new heights in our membership, community stewardship and leadership expertise. I admire the work this organization does including Project Lead it forward, our annual flagship community service project focused on giving back to non-profits who serve our cities and neighborhoods,"
Executive Committee members joining Dr. Kim Dodds-Keran include:
President-elect David Wilson; Nationwide Insurance,
Past president Wyatt Bailey, Upward Projects & Meagher & Geer, P.L.L.P.,
Treasurer Verle Martz, Salt River Material Group, and
Secretary Anna Mineer, Corporate Giving Solutions
2017-2018 Directors:
Joan Bergstrom; Henkel
Ashley Chauhan; Nationwide Insurance
Natalie Chrisman Lazarr; Amec Foster Wheeler
Kate Gibson; American Traffic Solutions
Karolyn Kiburz; Meetings & Concierges Source, LLC
Kevin Maxwell; Troon Technology
Merle Riepe, Ph.D.; SOLVE
Nancy Sanders; Maricopa Small Business Development Center
Darin Shebesta; Jackson/Roskelley Wealth Advisors
Prescott Smith; Technical Solutions
Suzee Smith-Eberhard;
Deidra Viberg; ON Media Publications
Fanny Zylstra; Honor Health
Since 1986, Scottsdale Leadership has graduated nearly 1,100 individuals who are prepared to take on leadership roles across our communities. Through powerful, transformative experiences during its leadership development programs, Scottsdale Leadership enhances the ability of leaders and creates engaged citizens who ensure a sustainable future for our community. For more information call Scottsdale Leadership at 480-627-6710 or visit www.ScottsdaleLeadership.org
Margaret Leichtfuss
Executive Director
