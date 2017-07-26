Kim Dodds-Keran, Ed.D., Elected as 2017-18 President of Scottsdale Leadership's Board of Directors

Lifelong Educator Takes the Helm of Respected Leadership Organization

Dr. Kim Dodds-Keran Scottsdale Leadership President of BOD

Margaret Leichtfuss

Executive Director

-- Dr. Kim Dodds-Keran has been elected as President of Scottsdale Leadership Inc., a non-profit civic organization known for educating more than 1,000 alumni leaders through its eight-month core program and ongoing-alumni opportunities."Year after year I am astounded at the level of experience and commitment we are able to access with our Board," said Margaret Leichtfuss, Executive Director. "We have a strong leadership foundation in place. Our board, volunteers and alumni are composed of incredibly talented professionals who bring insightful community perspectives to our organization."In addition to serving as President of the Board, Dr. Dodds-Keran is a lifelong educator and architect of curriculum programs across many disciplines. As a class 27 Alumni, Dr. Dodds-Keran is an accomplished and trusted leader with deep knowledge in professional development, K-12 gifted education and strategic planning. She studied extensively at the sunny University of Southern California where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in General Studies, Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction and Doctorate of Education, specializing in Teacher Education in Multicultural Societies."Our organization continues to reach new heights in our membership, community stewardship and leadership expertise. I admire the work this organization does including Project Lead it forward, our annual flagship community service project focused on giving back to non-profits who serve our cities and neighborhoods,"Dr. Dodds-Keran said. "Our outstanding Board, volunteers and alumni are proud to build upon our thirty-year legacy to ensure we are well-positioned for the future."President-elect David Wilson; Nationwide Insurance,Past president Wyatt Bailey, Upward Projects & Meagher & Geer, P.L.L.P.,Treasurer Verle Martz, Salt River Material Group, andSecretary Anna Mineer, Corporate Giving SolutionsJoan Bergstrom; HenkelAshley Chauhan; Nationwide InsuranceNatalie Chrisman Lazarr; Amec Foster WheelerKate Gibson; American Traffic SolutionsKarolyn Kiburz; Meetings & Concierges Source, LLCKevin Maxwell; Troon TechnologyMerle Riepe, Ph.D.; SOLVENancy Sanders; Maricopa Small Business Development CenterDarin Shebesta; Jackson/Roskelley Wealth AdvisorsPrescott Smith; Technical SolutionsSuzee Smith-Eberhard;Cox CommunicationsDeidra Viberg; ON Media PublicationsFanny Zylstra; Honor Health