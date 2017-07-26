 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

Kim Dodds-Keran, Ed.D., Elected as 2017-18 President of Scottsdale Leadership's Board of Directors

Lifelong Educator Takes the Helm of Respected Leadership Organization
 
Dr. Kim Dodds-Keran Scottsdale Leadership President of BOD
Dr. Kim Dodds-Keran Scottsdale Leadership President of BOD
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Kim Dodds-Keran has been elected as President of Scottsdale Leadership Inc., a non-profit civic organization known for educating more than 1,000 alumni leaders through its eight-month core program and ongoing-alumni opportunities.

"Year after year I am astounded at the level of experience and commitment we are able to access with our Board," said Margaret Leichtfuss, Executive Director. "We have a strong leadership foundation in place. Our board, volunteers and alumni are composed of incredibly talented professionals who bring insightful community perspectives to our organization."

In addition to serving as President of the Board, Dr. Dodds-Keran is a lifelong educator and architect of curriculum programs across many disciplines. As a class 27 Alumni, Dr. Dodds-Keran is an accomplished and trusted leader with deep knowledge in professional development, K-12 gifted education and strategic planning. She studied extensively at the sunny University of Southern California where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in General Studies, Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction and Doctorate of Education, specializing in Teacher Education in Multicultural Societies.

"Our organization continues to reach new heights in our membership, community stewardship and leadership expertise. I admire the work this organization does including Project Lead it forward, our annual flagship community service project focused on giving back to non-profits who serve our cities and neighborhoods,"  Dr. Dodds-Keran said. "Our outstanding Board, volunteers and alumni are proud to build upon our thirty-year legacy to ensure we are well-positioned for the future."

Executive Committee members joining Dr. Kim Dodds-Keran include:

President-elect David Wilson; Nationwide Insurance,
Past president Wyatt Bailey, Upward Projects & Meagher & Geer, P.L.L.P.,
Treasurer Verle Martz, Salt River Material Group, and
Secretary Anna Mineer, Corporate Giving Solutions

2017-2018 Directors:

Joan Bergstrom; Henkel
Ashley Chauhan; Nationwide Insurance
Natalie Chrisman Lazarr; Amec Foster Wheeler
Kate Gibson; American Traffic Solutions
Karolyn Kiburz; Meetings & Concierges Source, LLC
Kevin Maxwell; Troon Technology
Merle Riepe, Ph.D.; SOLVE
Nancy Sanders; Maricopa Small Business Development Center
Darin Shebesta; Jackson/Roskelley Wealth Advisors
Prescott Smith; Technical Solutions
Suzee Smith-Eberhard; Cox Communications
Deidra Viberg; ON Media Publications
Fanny Zylstra; Honor Health

###

Since 1986, Scottsdale Leadership has graduated nearly 1,100 individuals who are prepared to take on leadership roles across our communities. Through powerful, transformative experiences during its leadership development programs, Scottsdale Leadership enhances the ability of leaders and creates engaged citizens who ensure a sustainable future for our community. For more information call Scottsdale Leadership at 480-627-6710 or visit www.ScottsdaleLeadership.org

Contact
Margaret Leichtfuss
Executive Director
***@scottsdaleleadership.org

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12655739/1
End
Source:
Email:***@scottsdaleleadership.org Email Verified
Tags:Leadership, Scottsdale
Industry:Education, Non-profit
Location:Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scottsdale Leadership, Inc. PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share