News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How to make sure your company is ready for GDPR
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will come into force on 25 May 2018.
The new rules will change the way organisations and individuals collect, use and keep personal information. The penalties for not complying are much harsher than under the current Act and could be as much as €20m or 4% of global turnover, whichever is higher.
However, many company directors and business owners are still unclear about the new rules and how they will apply to them. The Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham has warned: "If your organisation can't demonstrate that good data protection is a cornerstone of your business policy and practices, you're leaving your organisation open to enforcement action that can damage both public reputation and bank balance. But there's a carrot here as well as a stick: get data protection right, and you can see a real business benefit."
Lumina Technologies in Hemel Hempstead are running a free Breakfast Briefing session to help local businesses with 'Everything you wanted to know about GDPR'.
A briefing held in July was oversubscribed within 24 hours, and as there was such a long waiting list for places, it will be repeated on 14 September.
MD Richard McBarnet will explain what GDPR means, why we all need to be compliant, and, more importantly, how you can get your organisation ready for the rule changes.
For more information about Lumina's 'Everything you wanted to know about GDPR' free Breakfast Briefing event and to reserve a place, visit http://www.luminatech.co.uk/
Contact
Sarah Wragg
***@cariadmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse