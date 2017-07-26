 
News By Tag
* GDPR
* Lumina Technologies
* Legislation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hemel Hempstead
  Hertfordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


How to make sure your company is ready for GDPR

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will come into force on 25 May 2018.
 
 
Lumina Technologies
Lumina Technologies
HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- GDPR is the new EU law that will replace the Data Protection Act 1998. The Government has confirmed that the UK's decision to leave the EU will not affect the commencement of the GDPR.

The new rules will change the way organisations and individuals collect, use and keep personal information. The penalties for not complying are much harsher than under the current Act and could be as much as €20m or 4% of global turnover, whichever is higher.

However, many company directors and business owners are still unclear about the new rules and how they will apply to them. The Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham has warned: "If your organisation can't demonstrate that good data protection is a cornerstone of your business policy and practices, you're leaving your organisation open to enforcement action that can damage both public reputation and bank balance. But there's a carrot here as well as a stick: get data protection right, and you can see a real business benefit."

Lumina Technologies in Hemel Hempstead are running a free Breakfast Briefing session to help local businesses with 'Everything you wanted to know about GDPR'.

A briefing held in July was oversubscribed within 24 hours, and as there was such a long waiting list for places, it will be repeated on 14 September.

MD Richard McBarnet will explain what GDPR means, why we all need to be compliant, and, more importantly, how you can get your organisation ready for the rule changes.

For more information about Lumina's 'Everything you wanted to know about GDPR' free Breakfast Briefing event and to reserve a place, visit http://www.luminatech.co.uk/events/

Contact
Sarah Wragg
***@cariadmarketing.com
End
Source:Lumina Technologies
Email:***@cariadmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:GDPR, Lumina Technologies, Legislation
Industry:Technology
Location:Hemel Hempstead - Hertfordshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cariad Marketing Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share