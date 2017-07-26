News By Tag
Strong Business Growth & Dual Markets Prompts Swan Fabric's New Website
Enhanced Customer Experience Created by The Technology Therapy Group
"As Swan's business and capabilities continue to grow, we have a need to showcase who we are to our various markets," said Mike Rodrigues, President. "Our business is a visual one, and it was important for us to have clients experience the full range of colors and textures we create."
Branding & Website Development by The Technology Therapy Group
"Building the Swan Fabrics website was the perfect opportunity to use our branding, development and storytelling skills," said Jennifer Shaheen, President of The Technology Therapy Group. "Positioning Swan Fabrics appropriately involved re-naming the company, updating the logo, and developing an attractive, robust website."
"Swan Fabrics is unique, not only because they're the only company in the USA providing this type of service, but because they have two distinct audiences," Shaheen explained. "The new relationships Swan Fabrics has with retail partners Wayfair, Birch Land and Dwell Studios allows Swan to sell directly to consumers, and of course, Swan has a well-established B2B business serving designers and manufacturers."
The need to serve dual audiences impacted every aspect of the website design process. "The messaging, benefits, and language for each market needed to be targeted," Shaheen said, "while the customer experience needed to be universally satisfying."
The Best Websites Help Businesses Grow
"The public-facing aspect of the website is exciting," Shaheen said, "But it's the business building functionality built into the site that is truly impressive."
"We interviewed a number of vendors and viewed many websites as part of our vendor selection process," Rodrigues said. "Technology Therapy Group was the best and created a fabulous product at a fair price. Working with TTG has been an extremely professional experience. They want to please and surely do!"
The Technology Therapy Group is a marketing and tech development agency located in Smithfield, RI. To learn more about the Technology Therapy Group, visit https://technologytherapy.com
