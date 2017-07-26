News By Tag
ESW Capital, LLC Completes Acquisition of FirstRain, Inc
Leader in Sales and Marketing Intelligence Is Now Part of ESW's Affiliate Ignite Technologies, Inc.
AUSTIN, Texas — August 1, 2017 – ESW Capital, LLC today announced that it has completed the acquisition of FirstRain, Inc. a Silicon Valley-based pioneer of sales and marketing intelligence applications. FirstRain will be managed by ESW's affiliate Ignite Technologies, Inc.
"This is an exciting moment for Ignite, as we bring FirstRain's impressive customer base and amazing sales and marketing innovation to strengthen our already impressive array of solutions," said Davin Cushman, Ignite's Chief Executive Officer. "FirstRain is a market and thought leader with an approach which makes an extraordinary impact on the way people work in today's rapidly-changing, on-demand information age. Their cloud-based, business intelligence solution delivers timely, aggregated data that enables game-changing results and tremendous competitive advantage, and we're very excited for what's to come."
Since the original announcement of the intent to acquire FirstRain, the two companies have cooperated extensively to prepare for a smooth and seamless transition, including extensive information sharing and planning with the global FirstRain team. Accordingly, customers can look forward to an effective handoff to ensure their needs continue to be met.
YY Lee, FirstRain's Chief Executive Officer said, "This is a very important time for the FirstRain customers across the world as we have successfully placed the FirstRain innovation, services and team members in the hands of a world-class organization. Ignite Technologies has demonstrated a tremendous track record of stability, growth and a keen focus on customer success that lets us know we've placed FirstRain in the right hands. I'm looking forward to seeing where they take things from here."
FirstRain will be available immediately to all Ignite customers through the Ignite Prime program, a groundbreaking offering which provides free enterprise software licenses and standard technical support to existing customers. Full information on FirstRain, including access to the customer portal, is now available on Ignite's website at http://ignitetech.com/
About Ignite Technologies, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ignite is a privately-held company and a member of the ESW Capital group of companies. Since it was reinvented on the heels of a senior management change in 2013, the Company's mission is to help customers Ignite the power of their workforce to drive better business performance. Ignite leads all its efforts with a sharp focus on a simple but challenging objective – 100% Customer Success – measured through the achievements of its customers. The Company launched its innovative, new Ignite Prime program in 2017 delivering free enterprise software to its licensed and supported customers. For more information on Ignite's solutions and innovative Prime program, visit ignitetech.com.
About ESW Capital, LLC
Based in Austin, Texas, Enterprise Software (ESW) Capital has honed a finely-tuned methodology focused on buying, strengthening, and growing mature business software companies. By taking advantage of its unique operating and development platforms, ESW revitalizes its acquisitions for sustainable success while making customer satisfaction a top priority. ESW and its affiliated companies have been in the enterprise software space since 1988, and the group includes notable brands such as Ignite Technologies, Trilogy, Aurea, and Versata. For more information, visit eswcapital.com.
About FirstRain, Inc.
FirstRain is an enterprise scale, SaaS Business Analytics technology platform that creates a real-time highly targeted information experience for enterprises based on their goals and initiatives. FirstRain interprets the universe of unstructured business information derived from the global and social Web and internal company data to deliver robust and highly intuitive end-user analytics that enable business professionals to make better decisions, get closer to customers, drive revenue growth and outwit the competition. Founded in 2000, the company's analytics engines extract meaning, create flexible relational structures and generate dynamic systems of data sets that are business aware. FirstRain is used by Fortune 1000 companies around the world and is user adaptive and able to serve the largest B2B enterprises across various industries as well as being integrated into leading platforms like Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft SharePoint and Dynamics and Dun & Bradstreet. FirstRain was acquired by Ignite Technologies, Inc. in 2017.
All products referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.
To learn more: http://ignitetech.com/
