News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mary M. Howell, Esq. becomes Of Counsel to Epsten Grinnell & Howell, APC
On January 1, 2018, Senior Shareholder Mary M. Howell will transition into new role as Of Counsel to the local Southern California community association law firm Epsten Grinnell & Howell, APC after 25 years.
Mary has been practicing law since 1976, joined EG&H as a shareholder in 1992 and was inducted into the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL) in October of 1996.
Jon Epsten, EG&H founder, and Susan Hawks McClintic, Co-Managing Shareholder are proud to work with the finest community association lawyers who will continue offering the best in innovative, practical and efficient legal counsel to community associations. They are supported by the firm's attorneys and their unique, multidisciplinary skills and experience including general association representation, assessment recovery, developer transition, civil litigation, civil engineering, construction and construction defects, appellate counsel and advocacy, and employment law.
In addition, the firm is proud to maintain its contributions and services to the improvement of the industry through its attorney and staff involvement on several legislation action committees and industry organizations throughout Southern California.
About Epsten Grinnell & Howell, APC
EG&H and its attorneys are dedicated to the practice and study of laws and regulations related to California community associations and common interest developments. As a local Southern California law firm with offices in San Diego, Temecula and Indian Wells, Epsten Grinnell & Howell, APC is proud to be a recognized leader in both community association law and construction law since 1986.
Learn more at www.epsten.com.
Contact
Tiffany Christian
800.300.1704
***@epsten.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse