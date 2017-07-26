 
Jamison Berg and Gabe Alcala to Speak at EMC+SIPI 2017

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), the premiere provider of test equipment rentals on a global scale, is pleased to announce that ATEC leaders Jamison Berg and Gabe Alcala will be speaking at the 2017 EMC+SIPI International Symposium on Tuesday, August 8th in Washington, DC.

Hosted by IEEE, the EMC+SIPI (Electromagnetic Compatibility, Signal and Power Integrity) Symposium takes places August 7-11 in our nation's capital, and provides education of EMC and Signal Power Integrity techniques to engineers from a variety of backgrounds. Some of the featured topics addressed during the week-long event are wireless EMC, radio-frequency interference, smart grid EMC, and more. Attendees can expect training sessions, interactive workshops and tutorials, experiments, demonstrations, as well as socializing and networking opportunities. Berg and Alcala will be leading one of the hardware experiment and software demonstrations.

In their discussion, titled "Hands-On Verification of EMC Transients Waveforms: CE, Automotive, MIL-STD-461," Berg and Alcala will cover pre-testing verification of several different transients often seen in EMC testing. They'll also tackle how to certify your own products with the test equipment featured in the demo, the calibration and verification of several waveforms, and what to expect during commercial tests like Surge, Electronic Fast Transient (EFT), and Ring Wave, as well as how to verify MIL-STD-461 CS115 & CS116 waveforms.

"The objective of this demonstration is to streamline testing for engineers, and possibly help shave off their testing time by providing an example of how to troubleshoot these tests," said Berg, an electrical engineer, who will lead the discussion. "We're going to walk through an automated calibration demo and the test procedure for IEC 61000-4, 5, and 11. My goal is to offer best practices, as well as identify any known issues so that they may avoid them during their own testing," Berg continued. The speaker session will be applicable to commercial, as well as military, automotive, and aerospace industries. "This is a unique opportunity for us to showcase a hands-on demonstration of all transients in one place," said Alcala, Jamison's colleague and business development manager at ATEC.

Berg and Alcala will present "Hands-On Verification of EMC Transients Waveforms: CE, Automotive, MIL-STD-461" on Tuesday, August 8 from 9-11AM EST. In addition to hosting a discussion, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals will be present at EMC+SIPI 2017 as an exhibitor. Please come visit Berg, Alcala, and other ATEC associates at booth #608. To learn more about ATEC, please visit www.atecorp.com.

About Advanced Test Equipment Rentals

Since 1981, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), a leading high tech equipment rental company provides short and long-term rental solutions of testing, analysis, inspection, measurement, monitoring, simulation, powering, certifying, and commissioning equipment to the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, communications, consumer electronics, defense, environmental, engineering, marine, power grid, transportation, and compliance testing companies. ATEC is ISO-9001 certified, and ISO 17025 Accredited in calibration.

