News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Elder Law and Special Needs Attorney Firm in Toms River and Red Bank, New Jersey
Mills Elder Law LLC is committed to educating clients about what they can and should do to prepare for long-term care and/or protect loved ones after they are gone. Often, long-term care planning is overlooked and families with a special needs dependent do not plan soon enough.
"At Mills Elder Law LLC, we are dedicated to assisting underserved communities. We treat all our clients with compassion and we accommodate any special circumstances necessary to aid our neighbors. Our approach to client service is centered on compassion, integrity, professionalism, and responsiveness. We are committed to being there for you when you need us most." Said Darren Mills, Esq., CPA, ChFC®, CLU®
The firm also advises on estate planning, estate and gift taxation, probate, and estate administration as well as guardianship and conservatorship issues. Probate and estate administration are the processes through which estate assets are transferred after death.
Guardianship is a process whereby someone is appointed by the court to become the decision maker for the incapacitated person. It is an involuntary proceeding under the New Jersey statutes.
Mills Elder Law LLC adheres to a policy of complete objectivity. Neither the firm, its members or employees will act as an agent, trustee, or guardian for any of our clients. We are willing to be your "watch-dog."
At Mills Elder Law LLC, special needs planning focuses on providing for elders and people with disabilities to make sure those with special needs can live out their live with dignity.
About Darren Mills, Esq, CPA, ChFC®, CLU®
Darren Mills, Esq. is an experienced Elder Law Attorney and concentrates his practice in elder law, Medicaid and long-term care planning, special needs trusts, wills, guardianships, estate planning, and tax law. He is a licensed attorney in the State of New Jersey and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, a Certified Public Accountant in the States of New Jersey and Florida as well as a holder of the ChFC® and CLU® designations from The American College. Darren obtained his B.S. in Accounting and J.D. from Seton Hall University. He also has a Masters in Taxation from Fairleigh Dickinson University where he was inducted into Tau Alpha Chi, a national tax honor society.
About Mills Elder Law LLC
Members of Mills Elder Law LLC are attorneys who are experienced and trained in working with the legal problems of aging Americans and individuals of all ages with disabilities. The company serves clients in Monmouth and Ocean County New Jersey as well as Bucks County Pennsylvania. The mission of Mills Elder Law LLC is to provide legal advocacy, guidance, and services to enhance the lives of people with special needs and people as they age. The company focuses on educating, problem-solving and planning for mid-life couples, families of individuals with special needs and seniors when it comes to Medicaid.
###
For any information, please contact:
331 Newman Springs Road
Bldg. 1, 4th Fl., Ste.143
Red Bank, NJ07701
Phone: 732.784.2846
Fax: 732.796.6970
Website: https://www.millselderlaw.com
Contact
Mills Elder Law
***@millselderlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse