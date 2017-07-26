News By Tag
Southside Chicago Father re-united with Son from Abu Dhabi
This terrified father only became aware of this mother's nefarious and intricate plan when his son text messaged him that his mother had taken him. Fearful for the safety of his son, this devastated father called Fathers' Rights Attorney Jeffery M. Leving for help. Leving's fierce litigators Austin Vandeveer and Arthur Kallow rushed to Court where they obtained an emergency court order calling for the immediate return of this little boy to his father's possession, but unfortunately the boy was already airborne on a one-way flight bound for Abu Dhabi. This devastated father felt that all hope was lost and feared he would never see his son again. "He was wrong," said Leving.
This dad's legal team would not give up. They went to court again and again never giving up hope of recovering this boy and through careful and methodic legal maneuvering were able to reunite this father with his son. They won; the boy is now back in America with his dad. The Leving legal team secured a very powerful court order prohibiting the mother from removing the child from America again, and requiring her to turn over the child's passport to ensure that this boy would remain by his father's side in the United States.
Through the relentless work of Leving and his legal team this loving dad has been reunited with his son after almost a year of painful separation and is now finally able to create new memories with his little boy.
To improve the well-being of all America's children, we must restore paternal involvement as a global norm, and never forget that any man's loss of a child is a loss to mankind. For more information on law and fatherhood, follow Leving on Twitter @fathersmatter (https://twitter.com/
