News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics L+S GmbH Presented New Booth Design at CTI USA and VDI Germany
Included with the graphic design was also a new booth build concept using a central display cabinet connected to the back wall with a bridge and completed with one or two podiums and side walls to show products and applications. There was a designated area to showcase actual Meldin® product samples for visitors to view and touch. Engineered for tolerance control, the Meldin® (http://www.seals.saint-
"After a few years with the same booth design, we took the opportunity with the new brand identity to create a visually engaging and strategic booth design reinforcing our brand promise of 'Critical parts making THE difference (http://www.seals.saint-
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics L+S GmbH has made it a primary goal to exhibit at key automotive industry events worldwide such as CTI and VDI and has done so in the past few years. From September 25 to 27, the company will exhibit at the CTI Symposium in Shanghai, China, and at the CTI Symposium in Berlin, Germanyfrom December 4 to 7.
Since 1985, the company has specialized in design, testing and manufacturing of seal rings, thrust washers and radial plain bearings for transmissions. Striving to be in line with the trends in the transmission developments, their solutions are designed to increase efficiency by minimizing leakage, drag losses and component wear. As part of a global company, they also have the possibilities to manufacture components and service customers on a worldwide basis.
"As one of the key components supplier for transmissions, it is important for Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics L+S GmbH to exhibit at all three transmission events organized by the CTI in North America, China and Germany. This keeps us close to our global customers, the key market players and the newest developments in transmissions," stated Werger.
To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® product lines or their strategic business units, please visit www.seals.saint-
About Saint-Gobain Seals (www.seals.saint-
Saint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with 350 years of excellence. With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (with strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; Neuhaus and Wertheim, Germany; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications that are designed to protect core systems.
About Saint-Gobain Performance Plastic L+S GmbH (http://www.seals.saint-
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastic L+S GmbH is a global partner for applying high performance polymer materials to solve engineering challenges in advanced transmissions and drives. Since 1985, they have specialized in design, testing and manufacturing expertise in seal rings, thrust washers and radial plain bearings. In line with the trends in automotive and transmissions developments, their engineered components are designed to increase energy and economic efficiency by reducing leakage, drag losses and component wear through compact installation, low mass and easy assembly. They offer a diverse range of innovative sealing and polymer solutions to meet industry needs and challenges as well as in-house capability covering the entire process from initial design and thorough testing to high quality production.
Media Contact
Saint-Gobain Seals
800 544 0080
***@saint-gobain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse