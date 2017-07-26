News By Tag
Alpharetta Business Expo Set for September 15
The Expo will feature nearly 100 exhibitors including small businesses and food vendors as well as the Tech Showcase that introduces some of Alpharetta's most interesting startups from the Alpharetta Technology Commission's incubator to the business community.
"The Expo is back again and better than ever," said John Ray, President of the Alpharetta Business Association (ABA). "We're excited about what this year's Expo will offer attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors. The Alpharetta business community is growing and the Expo is too. We expect another great turnout."
For more information about exhibiting or sponsoring at the Alpharetta Business Expo, contact the Alpharetta Business Association at 678-865-6608 or email diane@alpharettabusinessassociation.com.
About the Alpharetta Business Association
The Alpharetta Business Association is a thriving non-profit association dedicated to providing social networking opportunities and informative programming through monthly breakfast networking meetings, monthly membership meetings, an annual Business Expo, the Alpharetta Farmer's Market, the Mayor's State of the City address, and various other events for the business community. For more information, visit the http://www.alpharettabusinessassociation.com
Contact
Diane Lasorda
***@alpharettabusinessassociation.com
