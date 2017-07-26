 
News By Tag
* Expo
* Alpharetta
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Alpharetta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

Alpharetta Business Expo Set for September 15

 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- For the fifth consecutive year, the Alpharetta Business Association will host the Alpharetta Business Expo – the premier business event in the North Fulton area. This year's Expo will be held on Friday, September 15 at the Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta with admission free and open to the public.

The Expo will feature nearly 100 exhibitors including small businesses and food vendors as well as the Tech Showcase that introduces some of Alpharetta's most interesting startups from the Alpharetta Technology Commission's incubator to the business community.

"The Expo is back again and better than ever," said John Ray, President of the Alpharetta Business Association (ABA). "We're excited about what this year's Expo will offer attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors. The Alpharetta business community is growing and the Expo is too. We expect another great turnout."

For more information about exhibiting or sponsoring at the Alpharetta Business Expo, contact the Alpharetta Business Association at 678-865-6608 or email diane@alpharettabusinessassociation.com.

About the Alpharetta Business Association

The Alpharetta Business Association is a thriving non-profit association dedicated to providing social networking opportunities and informative programming through monthly breakfast networking meetings, monthly membership meetings, an annual Business Expo, the Alpharetta Farmer's Market, the Mayor's State of the City address, and various other events for the business community. For more information, visit the http://www.alpharettabusinessassociation.com

End
Source:
Email:***@alpharettabusinessassociation.com Email Verified
Tags:Expo, Alpharetta, Technology
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Alpharetta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alpharetta Business Association News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share