ACEC/MA announces STV as 2017 winner of two Bronze Engineering Excellence Awards
STV won for work on the Long Island Bridge Demolition in Boston and Quincy and the statewide DCR LED Replacement project
The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
STV, with offices in Boston and Newton, was retained by the City of Boston to assist with a five-month $26.2 million project to demolish the 3,450-foot Long Island Bridge after it was declared a public safety hazard in October of 2014.
With a large boom, the first three deck spans of the Long Island Bridge were cut loose and dropped into Boston Harbor in March of 2015. The sound emanated from one of 370 explosives that were used to demolish structure. The application had never been attempted over Massachusetts waters but was successful due to the collaborative efforts of the City of Boston, STV, TRC, the Walsh Group and several other sub-consultants and sub-contractors who contributed to the project.
The firm also took a bronze for its work on the DCR LED Replacement Project; STV designed and managed the project on behalf of the Department of Conservation and Recreation. The project was funded under a $3.3 million grant administered by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center and completed within 120 days with the help of thorough designs and logistical planning. The endeavor accomplished the replacement of nearly 2,000 inefficient metal-halide, high-pressure sodium and mercury vapor lights with cleaner, brighter LED lights with WiFi enabled
monitoring that will not only produce immediate financial rewards, but also help the Commonwealth meet its long-term energy and climate plan goals.
"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
