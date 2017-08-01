News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
South Cobb Toastmasters to Host Speech Contest
Mableton Event to Prepare Speakers for District 44 Competition
South Cobb Toastmasters "Club Humorous and Evaluation Speech Contest 2017" will be held Tuesday, August 15th at 6:30 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton. The event will prepare competitors for the District 44 Fall Conference Speech Competition, to be held in Alpharetta, GA in November of 2017.
Speech contests are a Toastmasters tradition. At the event, participants will be able to listen to members compete using skills gained from the club. The competition will begin on the club level. Winners will then proceed competing at the area, division, and district levels.
"We're thrilled to be able to organize this exciting public speaking competition right here in Mableton," said Julius White, Vice President of Education. "Toastmasters is an invaluable resource to anyone wishing to improve their communication skills, and this event will allow some of the area's best speakers to shine as they prepare for the international competition."
For more information about the event, contact Toastmaster Julius White at vpe@southcobbtoastmasters.com
About Toastmasters
Toastmasters International, founded in 1924, is regarded as the leading organization dedicated to communication and leadership skill development. Through its worldwide network of clubs, Toastmasters helps nearly 280,000 people communicate effectively and achieve the confidence to lead others. The South Cobb Toastmasters meet every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton. For more information about the South Cobb Toastmasters, go to http://www.southcobbtoastmasters.com.
Contact
Julius White
***@southcobbtoastmasters.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 01, 2017