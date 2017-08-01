 
South Cobb Toastmasters to Host Speech Contest

Mableton Event to Prepare Speakers for District 44 Competition
 
 
Humorous Speech & Evaluation Contests
MABLETON, Ga. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The South Cobb Toastmasters are pleased to announce a free speech contest.

South Cobb Toastmasters "Club Humorous and Evaluation Speech Contest 2017" will be held Tuesday, August 15th at 6:30 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton. The event will prepare competitors for the District 44 Fall Conference Speech Competition, to be held in Alpharetta, GA in November of 2017.

Speech contests are a Toastmasters tradition. At the event, participants will be able to listen to members compete using skills gained from the club. The competition will begin on the club level.  Winners will then proceed competing at the area, division, and district levels.

"We're thrilled to be able to organize this exciting public speaking competition right here in Mableton," said Julius White, Vice President of Education. "Toastmasters is an invaluable resource to anyone wishing to improve their communication skills, and this event will allow some of the area's best speakers to shine as they prepare for the international competition."

For more information about the event, contact Toastmaster Julius White at vpe@southcobbtoastmasters.com

About Toastmasters

Toastmasters International, founded in 1924, is regarded as the leading organization dedicated to communication and leadership skill development. Through its worldwide network of clubs, Toastmasters helps nearly 280,000 people communicate effectively and achieve the confidence to lead others. The South Cobb Toastmasters meet every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton. For more information about the South Cobb Toastmasters, go to http://www.southcobbtoastmasters.com.

Source:South Cobb Toastmasters
Email:***@southcobbtoastmasters.com
Tags:South Cobb Toastmasters, District 44 Toastmasters, Mableton Georgia
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Mableton - Georgia - United States
Page Updated Last on: Aug 01, 2017
