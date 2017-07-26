The Original Spindarella Drops New Single

The Original Spindarella New Single-Spin Splash Now Available

Spindarella Promo for Spin Splash

-- Theis the former DJ from the 4x Grammy winning, group breaking famous all girl rap group of all time. PUSHIN IT ever since, The Original Spindarella has paved the way for female DJ's young and seasoned. Inspired by her DJ skills and fashion Spindarella is still as relevant today as she ever was. She is now ready to show the world she is ready to go Solo and hit the music circuit once again, and rip the Fashion Runways with her brand new Racey Fashion song titled "Spin Splash". Talking Fashion, Talking Hiphop, Talking Hotness, Racey, Sexy, Girls, Ladies, Women Power. A quick dose of high self esteem at its best.Spindarella Beauty Product lines starting with her Nail Polish, Vinyls and Eye Color Palets also called Spin Splashquotes The Original Spindarella.says SpindarellaOn July 20th, 2017 Spindarella dropped her single "Spin Splash" on all digital outlets. Her first performance for her debut single "Spin Splash" took place in the heart of Harlem NYC on July 27,2017 on the New York States, Harlem Summer Stage hosted by WBLS 107.5 Dr. Bob Lee. The Original Spindarella performance was accompanied by her dancers and hypeman.says Spindarella.Want to see The Original Spindarella Perform Live:LTC & A&E Industry MixerM15 Bar Lounge52 Walker StreetNew York, NY 10013Summer In The CityWest 135th Street and St. Nicholas AvenueNew York, NY 10021Facebook:Original SpindarellaIntsagram:Original SpindarellaTwitter:Spindarella Original