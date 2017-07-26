News By Tag
The Original Spindarella Drops New Single
The Original Spindarella New Single-Spin Splash Now Available
Spindarella Beauty Product lines starting with her Nail Polish, Vinyls and Eye Color Palets also called Spin Splash "hot racey got you speeding for these color sticks" quotes The Original Spindarella.
"I breathe this music stuff for real. I love what I do, This is Me" says Spindarella
On July 20th, 2017 Spindarella dropped her single "Spin Splash" on all digital outlets. Her first performance for her debut single "Spin Splash" took place in the heart of Harlem NYC on July 27,2017 on the New York States, Harlem Summer Stage hosted by WBLS 107.5 Dr. Bob Lee. The Original Spindarella performance was accompanied by her dancers and hypeman.
"I had fun making this single, talking trend setting fashion talk!! The industry has no choice but to be ready for what I'm bringing" says Spindarella.
Listen to Spin Splash
https://itunes.apple.com/
Want to see The Original Spindarella Perform Live:
Thursday, August 3rd
LTC & A&E Industry Mixer
M15 Bar Lounge
52 Walker Street
New York, NY 10013
Saturday, August 19
Summer In The City
West 135th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Connect with Spindarella
Facebook:
Intsagram:
Twitter:
