August 2017





The Original Spindarella Drops New Single

The Original Spindarella New Single-Spin Splash Now Available
 
 
Spindarella Promo for Spin Splash
Spindarella Promo for Spin Splash
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Original Spindarella is the former DJ from the 4x Grammy winning, group breaking famous all girl rap group of all time Salt-N-Peppa. PUSHIN IT ever since, The Original Spindarella has paved the way for female DJ's young and seasoned. Inspired by her DJ skills and fashion Spindarella is still as relevant today as she ever was. She is now ready to show the world she is ready to go Solo and hit the music circuit once again, and rip the Fashion Runways with her brand new Racey Fashion song titled "Spin Splash". Talking Fashion, Talking Hiphop, Talking Hotness, Racey, Sexy, Girls, Ladies, Women Power. A quick dose of high self esteem at its best.

Spindarella Beauty Product lines starting with her Nail Polish, Vinyls and Eye Color Palets also called Spin Splash "hot racey got you speeding for these color sticks" quotes The Original Spindarella.

"I breathe this music stuff for real. I love what I do, This is Me" says Spindarella

On July 20th, 2017 Spindarella dropped her single "Spin Splash" on all digital outlets. Her first performance for her debut single "Spin Splash" took place in the heart of Harlem NYC on July 27,2017 on the New York States, Harlem Summer Stage hosted by WBLS 107.5 Dr. Bob Lee. The Original Spindarella performance was accompanied by her dancers and hypeman.

"I had fun making this single, talking trend setting fashion talk!! The industry has no choice but to be ready for what I'm bringing" says Spindarella.


         Listen to Spin Splash

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/spin-splash/id125196546...

Want to see The Original Spindarella Perform Live:

         Thursday, August 3rd

         LTC & A&E Industry Mixer

         M15 Bar Lounge

         52 Walker Street

         New York, NY 10013


         Saturday, August 19

         Summer In The City

         West 135th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue

         New York, NY 10021

         Connect with Spindarella

         Facebook: Original Spindarella

         Intsagram: Original Spindarella

         Twitter: Spindarella Original
Source:The Original Spindarella
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:The Original Spindarella, Salt N Peppa, Spin Splash
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Click to Share