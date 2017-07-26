Giving Greater Dimension: Bigger and Better 3D Home Tours

Virtual Reality Animation Resized

Brett Furman

***@brettfurman.com Brett Furman

-- When thinking about where to find real-world uses for the latest technological advances, very few heads turn towards the field of real estate. There is one that does without fail, belonging to Brett Furman, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Classic. A self-proclaimed tech-head always seeking new ways to increase and innovate services to clients and to the industry, Mr. Furman has just improved upon the latest and greatest thing in real estate: three-dimensional tours for houses on the market."If there's one thing I can say that a hundred percent of sellers want for their listings, it's wow factor," said Mr. Furman, who also employs drone technology for aerial photos. "Three-dimensional home tours deliver that, every single time."Mr. Furman brought 3D home tours to his sellers' listings in 2016, increasing online presence and "share factor" on social media, benefitting his clients with a wider-than-ever internet reach, plus allowing users an immersive virtual reality experience."Potential buyers can navigate through a sellers' property from anywhere, from a phone while waiting in line at the grocery store, or during a lunch break at work" said Mr. Furman. "That means the highest level of total exposure for my clients' listings. There's nothing more powerful."In January of this year, Mr. Furman was interviewed by The Philadelphia Inquirer, with a feature on the front page of the real estate section about the huge impact of his usage of 3D tours and virtual reality on the real estate marketplace. Thrilled clients and media coverage only drove him to seek more and better.Now, a mere seven months later, Mr. Furman is doing more and better, with a shift to an in-house photographer meaning immediate turnaround time so that listings are published more quickly, reaching buyers sooner. Most excitingly, with the purchase of the newly released, next generation of 3D camera, he expects an even greater impact to listings and client satisfaction. A greater scope of capabilities includes global positioning, snapshot size up to thirty-six megapixels, and increased panoramic resolution, plus floor plans for every listing."What this new camera can do is like science fiction," said Mr. Furman. "Fortunately for my sellers, it is absolutely real."For more information about Brett Furman and three-dimensional virtual tours, please call him at 610-687-6060 and visit him at www.brettfurman.com.RE/MAX Classic is a family-owned and -operated business celebrating its 27th year of success. The firm has an outstanding technology platform, and support staff to assist agents, allowing them to focus on productivity. Unlike most other real estate companies our Broker/Owners list and sell real estate, which ensures they are current with the latest industry trends and changes. The philosophy at RE/MAX Classic revolves around exceeding clients' expectations. A team of support staff helps hone this focus on customer service and satisfaction.