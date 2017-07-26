News By Tag
Local Attorney Instructs National Lawyers Group on Trying Cases Abroad
Barry Newman was featured speaker at American Association for Justice National Conference
Newman appeared before the High Court of Kenya in Nairobi in 2016, and again in March of this year, on behalf of two United Kingdom residents who were injured in the crash of a sightseeing helicopter while visiting Kenya in 2010. Recent Supreme Court decisions limiting the jurisdiction of federal courts will require more and more attorneys to litigate abroad.
"My experience with Kenya's justice system provided a unique opportunity to educate and prepare my peers for the challenges of a foreign trial," said Newman. "Being authorized by Kenya's Attorney General to act as 'lead advocate' in its judicial proceedings was an unexpected honor."
Like Florida and other U.S. States, other countries rarely allow foreign lawyers who are not members of their bar association to participate in their courts.
"Many firms facing the prospect of having to try a case in a foreign country will simply abandon those claims. We made a decision to see it through for our clients," said Newman, who spent more than five years litigating the case before the trial began.
About Spohrer & Dodd
Spohrer & Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff. Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake. Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles. For more information, visit http://sdlitigation.com/
