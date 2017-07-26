New affirmation workbook and journal from Imani Faith Publishing Author Annie Johnson

Powerful Woman Where Does Your Power Come From is the new affirmation workbook and journal than challenges women to take accountability for their own happiness.

-- Annie Johnson has created an affirmation journal and workbook designed to help women work through their issues in order to become more powerful in their purpose.This is by far one of Annie's best books yet. She not only includes affirmations but she also suggests songs to sing as well as asks questions that will help women sort through their emotions to get to the core of their problems to identify a solution.Powerful Woman Where Do You Get Your Power From, is an affirmation devotional designed to empower women to empower themselves.Annie M Johnson born in Melbourne Florida, raised in Chicago Illinois, nowresiding in Lansing Illinois.Annie's first book was published in 2005. She did not write again until 2014, when she began to figure out what it was that God knew way before she did.Imani Faith Publishing is dedicated to providing quality literature that will empower you to empower yourself.An imprint of Peace in the Storm Publishing, Imani Faith Publishing produces content that inspires others to be the change they want to see.From personal growth and development books, to Bible studies, to devotionals, to inspirational stories that are engaging, powerful and thought provoking,Imani Faith Publishing has something for everyone looking to create the life they deserve and desire.