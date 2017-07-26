Country(s)
Industry News
Weinstein Spira Announces New Manager Promotions
Andrew Moore, former audit manager, is now an audit senior manager.He joined Weinstein Spira in 2010 and has served the firm as an adept, thoughtful and reliable auditor since day one. Andrew's solid knowledge of accounting, including its ever-evolving rules and policies, helps him analyze problems and solutions quickly and effectively for his clients.
Amanda Buford, former tax supervisor, is now a tax manager. She joined Weinstein Spira in 2008 and has never looked back. She brings a cheerful and hardworking attitude to her high net worth clients and their tax planning needs.
Katie Butler, former marketing coordinator, is now the marketing manager. She joined Weinstein Spira in 2014 as the firm's first marketing professional. Clever and passionate, she excels at strategic planning, brand management and marketing education.
"Andrew, Amanda and Katie have played key roles in driving results and providing unsurpassed service to our clients," said President Dianne Peckham. "With these promotions, we are positioned to continue to grow our firm and its legacy."
Founded in 1962, Weinstein Spira is a highly respected firm of experienced tax, audit, business management and estate planning advisors who proactively serve discerning privately held businesses and leaders in the Houston area and beyond. More information about the firm, its shareholders and services can be found at www.weinsteinspira.com.
Contact
Weinstein Spira
Katie Butler
***@weinsteinspira.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse