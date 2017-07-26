Country(s)
Micro Gigi Announces New Nano & Mini Micro Bikinis
Micro Gigi has launched two new minimal coverage micro bikinis for summer 2017. The Mini features a minimal coverage front thong bikini bottom and normal tri-top bikini style. The Nano micro bikini style offers smallest possible frontal coverage g-string bottom and a very revealing small tri-top.
The "Mini" micro bikini style features a minimal coverage front bikini bottom with thong back and a normal tri-top bikini style whereas the "Nano" micro bikini style sports the smallest possible frontal coverage bottom with g-string back and a very revealing small tri-top. All the Micro Gigi micro bikini bottoms are available in sizes small, medium, and large; the tri tops are one size as they include string ties.
Both the Nano Micro Bikini and Mini Micro Bikinis are in available in solid and sheer fabrics. The sheer fabric becomes very sheer when coming out of the water.
Micro Gigi founders are extremely proud of the fabrics used to make this new micro bikini line. "We literally sourced the absolute finest swimwear anywhere in the world. Our micro bikinis are extremely resistant to chlorine, UV rays, and do not pill. As soon as you hold it in your hand you can immediately tell the difference."
Direct link to all Micro Gigi's micro bikinis can be found here. To see all Micro Gigi's micro g-string panties click here.
Micro Gigi is a leader in very risqué minimal coverage swimwear for women. Within over twenty thousand social media followers, Micro Gigi designs and manufactures all their micro bikinis and micro g-strings in Southern California. For more information visit their website at www.MicroGigi.com
