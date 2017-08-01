 
Bahamas takes one step closer to being an international Carnival force

Bahamas Masqueraders forge an international partnership with Carnival icon Giselle The Wassi One
 
 
NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Bahamas Masqueraders, one of the largest Mas Bands out of the Bahamas, is set to make its international debut at the 2017 Miami Carnival Sunday, October 8 with The Wassi One's Mas Band. In celebration of The Wassi One's 30th anniversary, Bahamas Masqueraders adds a touch of its own magic with its "Enchanted" section under the theme "She's Magic".

The "Enchanted" theme was inspired by the Enchantress, Giselle The Wassi One and her ability to put crowds under her spell. The soft colors of mint, powder blue and white complement the earth tones of sun kissed skin with streaks of gold.

Imagine the sight of hundreds doing the Junkanoo sway as they chip down the road in Miami, with their Bahamian flags in the air, wearing Bahamian produced costumes in celebration of three decades of a carnival icon. Proving once again, that "She's Magic" Bahamas Masqueraders enters a new market with the backing and support of Carnivalist from around the globe.

Bahamas Masqueraders invites you to join us Sunday, October 8, as we take Bahamian creativity, pride, and talent to the Miami Carnival. Discover what it means to be limitless as our #BahMas branded DJs take control of the road ringing out the sounds of the Bahamas. Experience the freedom and joy cultural celebration and communal diversity can bring. Explore new outlets for cultural visibility and share in our collective efforts to promote the Bahamas to the world.

Purchase your Enchanted Miami Carnival Package today

http://bahamasmasqueraders.com/product-category/internati...!
Travel must be booked separately.

Giselle The Wassi One & The Wassi One's Mas Band

Celebrating three decades as a carnival band leader and an ambassador for the culture. Giselle The Wassi One is one of the youngest and few female Carnival band leaders in Miami Carnival. She has embraced different cultures into her band and has helped establish carnival celebrations around the world.

Media Contact
Africa Allah
3477706646
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Bahamas Masqueraders
Email:***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 01, 2017
DistinctiveImpression MMG,LLC News
