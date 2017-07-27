News By Tag
AERIFAI introduces the world's first device to holistically control your complete home environment
Inbuilt AI gives you a healthier, more comfortable and productive home while saving your energy!
AERIFAI is the ultimate smart home hub. With integrated Wifi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave® and Infrared (IR), it can control thousands of home appliances, even those that aren't smart. It's compatible with appliances that already have IR remote control capability, smart appliances that work over Wifi, and over a thousand Z-Wave home control products.
But more importantly, AERIFAI is truly smart. Smarter than any existing smart home hub. Sophisticated AI will continuously optimize your home, to give you the healthiest and most comfortable home environment, while minimizing the energy your home uses. To achieve this, AERIFAI controls your heating and cooling system, your air purifier, and your lighting and appliances, tuning them to operate exactly when needed and no more.
The focus on indoor air quality is important. We generally have confidence in the water we drink, but how do we know our air is healthy? Yet the World Health Organization has declared air pollution to be the leading cause of preventible death in the world, killing more than smoking, road deaths and diabetes combined. Current research indicates that in the United States almost 80,000 deaths annually are still caused by air pollution.
The air quality in your home is often much worse than outside. Your home may be impacting your long term health without you knowing. AERIFAI overcomes this problem. It makes your air quality visible, so you know how things are, and then sets about improving it. And while it's doing that, it's saving your energy.
All those energy savings AERIFAI will make in real time, in each home, across every community and city, means fewer power stations, enables more renewable energy, and less air pollution.
AERIFAI integrates a bright high density display that is readily viewable across the room and adapts its information as you approach. It has a rotating bezel for input and can also be controlled using gestures. It also works using either Android or iOS smartphones through the AERIFAI app.
"We designed AERIFAI not only to make your home healthier, more comfortable, convenient and cheaper to run, but also to delight you as a beautiful and friendly addition to your life" said Tim Lindquist, AERIFAI founder. "From the very outset we focused intently on creating a product that would be simple, intuitive and a joy to use. We set out to deliver something that redefines the smart home experience by making a profound improvement to people's lives and their ongoing health and wellbeing."
Product Details
Hardware
• Bright high pixel density display
• Rotating bezel
• ARMv8 CPU with GPU
• Wifi, Bluetooth and Z-Wave enabled
• Air quality sensor (Laser)
• Gesture sensors
• Motion sensor (Passive Infrared)
• Temperature sensor
• Humidity sensor
• Light sensor
• Infrared array
• Microphone and Buzzer
• Li-Ion Battery
• USB C
System/Mobile App features
• Android/Linux OS
• Go-based applications
• Artificial Intelligence
• Functions:
• Air quality - internal, external + history
• Heating and cooling control
• Lighting and appliance control
• Scenes
• Energy use/savings + history
• Current weather and temperature
• Clock
• Apps: Android & iOS
Lead by founder Tim Lindquist, the AERIFAI team boasts more than two decades experience in the smart home space. Before founding AERIFAI, Tim was founder and CEO of Portus, the original developer of the Connected Home, and his ideas are licensed by the world's leading companies including Cisco, Comcast and Apple.
Crowdfunding
With demonstration prototypes already developed, the AERIFAI team is raising funds for production engineering to bring AERIFAI into your home. An indiegogo campaign has been launched, and AERIFAI is being offered at an early bird special price of $199, at 20% discount on the anticipated $249 retail price. For more information, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/
About AERIFAI
AERIFAI is a San Francisco-based technology startup with a mission to improve the health of millions by improving air quality and reducing energy needs. Founded by experts in smart homes, energy management, software and design, AERIFAI is focused on the development of its eponymous first product -- an affordable, easy to use solution that will make your home healthier, more comfortable and productive while saving your energy! The result of that innovation, AERIFAI is set to revolutionise the smart home and energy industries. AERIFAI is based in San Francisco with offices and strategic partners spanning three continents.
AERIFAI and the AERIFAI Logo and Type are trademarks of Aerifai, Inc. To learn more about AERIFAI visit http://aerifai.com
Contact
Tim Lindquist
***@aerifai.com
