 
News By Tag
* Qualmet
* Cloud
* Legal Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Louisville
  Kentucky
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

Qualmet Releases New Pricing Options for Cloud-based Platform

New plans provide corporate legal departments with more options to evaluate and improve law firm performance
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Qualmet
Cloud
Legal Technology

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Louisville - Kentucky - US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Qualmet, developers of a cloud-based platform to quantify the value of external legal service providers, today announced several new product tiers for the company's flagship platform. These new packages provide corporate legal departments with a range of sophistication for evaluation, reporting and analysis of the value delivered by their outside counsel.

The new options include:

·         Q10 – for corporate legal departments looking to evaluate and analyze value and performance at the law firm and practice level. Q10 is available for free for 30 days.

·         Q20 – for corporate legal departments looking to go deeper and evaluate lawyer performance in addition to the value delivered by the law firm.

·         QX – enterprise-level solution for organizations with more than 30 users requiring more customized solutions.

"We have put considerable time and thought into these new plans after receiving input from customers," states James Beckett, CEO of Qualmet. "Our goal is to improve alignment between corporate legal departments and law firms. This platform enables legal departments to make the most of their partnerships with outside counsel by providing them with a simple, powerful framework for measuring and tracking performance. Our new pricing makes it easy for legal departments to assess what is most important to them and have a platform that supports that goal."

All options are available with no onboarding fees for the remainder of 2017. For those who sign up by the end of 2017, all maintenance will be at no cost for the following 12 months.

More detailed product information, including pricing, is available at http://www.qualmetlegal.com/products+pricing.

The QX plan is also available for law firms looking to gain a better understanding of client needs and benchmark performance. Law firms also have the option to license the platform and offer it to multiple clients.

About Qualmet

Qualmet (www.qualmetlegal.com) is a cloud-based platform used by law departments to quickly and easily measure the value of external legal service providers. The company focuses on raising the business value created between in-house and outside counsel. Through performance metrics and objective benchmarking, the company and its namesake product create an industrywide common language. Released earlier this year, the platform has been adopted by legal departments from a wide range of industries.

Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Qualmet
651.552.7753
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Qualmet, Cloud, Legal Technology
Industry:Legal
Location:Louisville - Kentucky - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Qualmet PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share