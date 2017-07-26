 
St. Louis Digital Marketing Agency is Heading West to Oklahoma City

 
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Acumen Studio of St. Louis, MO is expanding their business to the Oklahoma City area.  Director of Accounts and Content Strategy, Kerry Musenbrock, is moving west and adding a second office location to the agency.  Acumen Studio currently serves businesses all across the country, but with this recent expansion they will be able to meet with more clients in-person and provide a better perspective on their services.

"We are excited for this expansion and opportunity to grow our team and client base." stated John Bracamontes, President and Founder of Acumen Studio.  "This move will allow us to have a better perspective on the market in Oklahoma City, which will only provide a better strategy and game plan for our clients in the area."

"This is not only a great opportunity for me and Acumen Studio, but it's a great opportunity for all B2B businesses in the Oklahoma City area, as we think we can provide a digital marketing service that is lacking in the community," stated Director of Accounts and Content Strategy, Kerry Musenbrock.

Acumen Studio is aB2B digital marketing agency (http://acumenstudio.com) with a focus on digital strategy, SEO, PPC, social media, marketing automation and analytics with specializations in finance, commercial printing, commercial real estate and agribusiness.

