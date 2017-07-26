News By Tag
Turkey's specialist holiday operator embarks on a significant expansion plan
The Turquoise Collection are growing their portfolio of exceptional holiday villas in Kalkan on Turkey's beautiful Lycian coast and in Bodrum.
Established in 2008 and trading as a tour operator since 2015 offering ATOL protected villa, hotel, and apartment holidays, and holiday lets we are highly effective at reaching our target market through sales portal marketing such as Holiday Lettings, Owners Direct, Booking dot com and many others as well as high street travel agents and our own website.
With over 15000 visits a month t (http://www.theturquoisecollection.com/)
If you are a Kalkan or Bodrum property owner or constructor we want to hear from you.
Contact us for more information at www.theturquoisecollection.com or call us on 0044(0)1449-
