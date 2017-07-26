Turkey's specialist holiday operator embarks on a significant expansion plan

The Turquoise Collection are growing their portfolio of exceptional holiday villas in Kalkan on Turkey's beautiful Lycian coast and in Bodrum.

Contact

The Turquoise Collection Ltd

www.theturquoisecollection.com

0044(1)449770811

***@theturquoisecollection.com The Turquoise Collection Ltdwww.theturquoisecollection.com0044(1)449770811

End

-- The Turquoise Collection are significantly growing their portfolio of holiday villas in Kalkan, Turkey and introducing Bodrum on Turkey's Aegean coast as a new destination for our 2018 collection. We are looking for the very finest villas in premium locations to consider for inclusion in our collection.Established in 2008 and trading as a tour operator since 2015 offering ATOL protected villa, hotel, and apartment holidays, and holiday lets we are highly effective at reaching our target market through sales portal marketing such as Holiday Lettings, Owners Direct, Booking dot com and many others as well as high street travel agents and our own website.With over 15000 visits a month t (http://www.theturquoisecollection.com/)he Turquoise Collection website is the most visited Kalkan tour operator website and no 1 on Google for many of the key search phrases including " Kalkan Villas " and " Kalkan Apartments."If you are a Kalkan or Bodrum property owner or constructor we want to hear from you.Contact us for more information at www.theturquoisecollection.com or call us on 0044(0)1449-770811