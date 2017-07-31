 
Extended summer surprises with Modhesh World and Summer Bazaar at DWTC

 
 
DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTER, UAE - Aug. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Modhesh World extends the summer surprises with gates now opening to Summer Bazaar, an indoor cultural market that runs parallel with the biggest outdoor edutainment theme park at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Summer bazaar hosts a wide range of products, merchandise, international handicrafts, apparel, beauty products, perfumes and oudh, home appliances, toys and baby items, accessories featuring local and international foods to choose from. Shoppers can engage at the bazaar while the younger audiences can participate in cool educational and entertaining activities at Modhesh World.

Modhesh World and Summer Bazaar, both running in Hall no. 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre provide families a fun-filled outdoor and indoor experience. Lasting for 8 weeks, Modhesh World sprawling across 6 huge halls promises an exciting experience with live colourful characters, children's entertainers along with shows for the entire family. Amidst all the fun, Summer Bazaar organized by E4 Entertainment LLC offers a unique shopping experience bringing different cultures from around the world under one roof. Hosting a wide selection of merchandise, ranging from international handicrafts, apparel, beauty products, perfumes and oudh, home appliances, toys and baby items, accessories featuring local and international foods.

The event will be hosting products from all around the world such as China, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Pakistan, UAE, Yemen and many more. Entrance for visitors will be free of charge with great deals and bargains on products for sale.

Sunil Bhatia, Managing Director, E4 Entertainment LLC said, "We welcome all age-group visitors for a different shopping experience along with Modhesh World. With the gate now open to Summer Bazaar we are very excited and look forward to our contribution to the buzzing event calendar of Dubai during Summer Surprises, with a truly ingenious market providing not just products, but cultures up for grabs. One can engage at the fun activities at Modhesh World along with shopping for products at each pavilion of the bazaar. We are hosting this celebratory bazaar alongside Modhesh World, the largest indoor seasonal edutainment theme park in the region, and Truckers DXB, a unique local concept that offers foods from around the word all in one place via food trucks. This will be an excellent platform for a complete consumer experience full of shopping, entertainment and discovering excellent services and food in the midst of it all. We are excited for this dynamic new enterprise and look forward to setting up a great market, which will become an annual exhibition for the people."

The free-for-all Summer Bazaar '17 exhibition will be open till 4th September, 2017, at Hall #7, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. For more information on please log on to:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SummerBazaarDXB/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/summerbazaardxb/
Source:E4 Entertainment
Email:***@yardstick-marketing.com
Posted By:***@yardstick-marketing.com Email Verified
