Dr. Gashinsky, D.D.S. CEO of Holistic Dental Center Receives Certification as a Naturopathic Doctor
We are very proud to announce that Dr. G has been certified as a Naturopathic Doctor in addition to being an Accredited Biological dentist which will aid in the collaborative treatment for his patients.
Naturopathic physicians combine the wisdom of nature with the rigors of modern science. Steeped in traditional healing methods, principles and practices, naturopathic medicine focuses on holistic, proactive prevention and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment.
By using protocols that minimize the risk of harm, naturopathic physicians help facilitate the body's inherent ability to restore and maintain optimal health. It is the naturopathic physician's role to identify and remove barriers to good health by helping to create a healing internal and external environment. "Many of my patients come to me very sick and now with my additional knowledge, I can help guide them to the correct practitioners to aid in their treatment" says Dr. Gashinsky, "my dental license put some restraints on medical recommendations due to the scope of my licensure but now I feel I can better serve my patients in a more robust capacity."
What this means for his patients, among others, is that Dr. G can utilize his knowledge to help his patients restore their health with the latest alternative treatments that naturopathic medicine and dentistry can offer. Since many systemic diseases are excacerbated by oral conditions and vice versa, Dr. Gashinsky's dual expertise is a perfect way to obtain overall wellness.
If you're looking for a more natural way to health, call Dr. Gashinskys' Holistic Dental Center in Millburn NJ at 973-379-9080 and visit http://www.holisticdentalcenternj.com to find out about the services he offers.
Holistic Dental Center
973-379-9080
***@drgdds.com
