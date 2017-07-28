 
News By Tag
* Holistic Dentistry Nj
* Holistic Dentist Nj
* Biological Dentist NJ
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Millburn
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Dr. Gashinsky, D.D.S. CEO of Holistic Dental Center Receives Certification as a Naturopathic Doctor

We are very proud to announce that Dr. G has been certified as a Naturopathic Doctor in addition to being an Accredited Biological dentist which will aid in the collaborative treatment for his patients.
 
 
Dr. Gashinsky DDS, AIAOMT, IABDM, ND
Dr. Gashinsky DDS, AIAOMT, IABDM, ND
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Holistic Dentistry Nj
* Holistic Dentist Nj
* Biological Dentist NJ

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Millburn - New Jersey - US

MILLBURN, N.J. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Vladimir Gashinsky DDS, AIAOMT, IABDM, ND has now been awarded his degree in Naturopathic Medicine. "I feel so honored and fulfilled that I have been able to achieve this degree so that I can better help my patients get well" says Dr. Gashinsky.

Naturopathic physicians combine the wisdom of nature with the rigors of modern science. Steeped in traditional healing methods, principles and practices, naturopathic medicine focuses on holistic, proactive prevention and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment.

By using protocols that minimize the risk of harm, naturopathic physicians help facilitate the body's inherent ability to restore and maintain optimal health. It is the naturopathic physician's role to identify and remove barriers to good health by helping to create a healing internal and external environment.  "Many of my patients come to me very sick and now with my additional knowledge, I can help guide them to the correct practitioners to aid in their treatment" says Dr. Gashinsky, "my dental license put some restraints on medical recommendations due to the scope of my licensure but now I feel I can better serve my patients in a more robust capacity."

What this means for his patients, among others, is that Dr. G can utilize his knowledge to help his patients restore their health with the latest alternative treatments that naturopathic medicine and dentistry can offer.  Since many systemic diseases are excacerbated by oral conditions and vice versa, Dr. Gashinsky's dual expertise is a perfect way to obtain overall wellness.

If you're looking for a more natural way to health, call Dr. Gashinskys' Holistic Dental Center in Millburn NJ at 973-379-9080 and visit http://www.holisticdentalcenternj.com to find out about the services he offers.

Contact
Holistic Dental Center
973-379-9080
***@drgdds.com
End
Source:Holistic Dental Center
Email:***@drgdds.com
Posted By:***@drgdds.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Holistic Dental Center of Millburn NJ News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share