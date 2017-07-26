 
August 2017





Summit Academy Schools Redesigning Gifted Education

 
 
FLAT ROCK, Mich. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Summit Academy's elementary schools are reigniting and redesigning gifted education in the Downriver area.

Under the direction of Sherry Sparks, creator of mightymindz.com, Summit Academy Schools are rolling out a newly enhanced program specifically for cultivating, grooming and inspiring gifted minds. Ms. Sparks, a former Wayne RESA consultant for gifted and talented education, will be sharing her passion by mentoring staff on strategies for gifted scholars, developing career-based projects for students, and Coaching our parents.

The concept of gifted education is not something new within the district. The Academy has serviced high-achieving and gifted students since the inception of the school, but now with the assistance of Ms. Sparks, the delivery of the program will morph into something brand-new and extraordinary.

Summit Academy's, Flat Rock and Romulus locations, will have full-time gifted classrooms at the elementary level. Students will partake in project-based learning, while developing career, leadership, and social-emotional skills. Gifted learners will participate in student directed studies designed specifically around their passions using the Academy's state-of-the-art 3D virtual lab! zSpace will be used to encourage inquiry, problem solving, and the discovery of STEM careers.

In addition to curriculum adjustments, teachers will use explicit gifted strategies, such as, compacting and tiered assignments to compensate for different levels of prior knowledge. One of the biggest changes to the program will be the parent groups. Carol Paul, the Academy's Curriculum Director stated, "Gifted children can exhibit many unique characteristics. It is our hope that by establishing a parent group, families will find a comfortable space to learn and talk about their gifted child." Parents of gifted students sometimes feel isolated, therefore the Academy's parent group will provide reassurance and support.

Overall, it should be noted that Summit Academy recognizes the need for gifted education and funding. Superintendent Hedke stated, "Highly gifted children also need extra support to reach their maximum potential."

The Academy plans to implement these changes during the 17-18 and 18-19 school year. For more information about Summit Academy and their position on gifted education, please contact Superintendent Hedke at (734) 379-9766 or visit http://www.summitacademy.com.

Leann Hedke
(734) 379-9766
lhedke@summit-academy.com
