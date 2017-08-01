Florida Brokerage Refused Registration by Patent and Trademark Office

Media Contact

Lauren Aleshire

8164206249

***@unitedcountry.com Lauren Aleshire8164206249

End

-- On July 13, 2017, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued an Office Action refusing registration of the UNITED REALTY GROUP mark to Florida-based United Realty Group, Inc. In part, the refusal was based on the likelihood of confusion with The United Real Estate Group's already registered marks for UNITED and UNITED REAL ESTATE. This is the subject of the current litigation between The United Real Estate Group (United Country Real Estate, LLC) and United Realty Group, Inc. in front of the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida (Ft. Lauderdale). The two groups have no association with each other.The United Real Estate Group and United Realty Group have been in litigation over the UNITED brand since January 26, 2016. United Realty Group has until January 13, 2018 to respond to the Office Action. The United Real Estate Group will continue to monitor the status of the UNITED REALTY GROUP application.United Real Estate Group, operating under United Country Real Estate and United Real Estate, is the leading fully integrated group of conventional and auction real estate professionals in the world. The group supports nearly 600 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across four continents. United Realty Group is an independent, Florida real estate brokerage currently operating 16 offices in the greater Fort Lauderdale area.United Real Estate Group, operating the United Country Real Estate and United Real Estate brands, is the leading fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals globally. The two brands combined address the unique markets they serve, rural and urban, with exclusive marketing and technology solutions. United supports nearly 600 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across four continents with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes one of the largest portfolios of real estate websites, the largest internal real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database, and international advertising of properties