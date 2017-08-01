News By Tag
Florida Brokerage Refused Registration by Patent and Trademark Office
The United Real Estate Group and United Realty Group have been in litigation over the UNITED brand since January 26, 2016. United Realty Group has until January 13, 2018 to respond to the Office Action. The United Real Estate Group will continue to monitor the status of the UNITED REALTY GROUP application.
United Real Estate Group, operating under United Country Real Estate and United Real Estate, is the leading fully integrated group of conventional and auction real estate professionals in the world. The group supports nearly 600 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across four continents. United Realty Group is an independent, Florida real estate brokerage currently operating 16 offices in the greater Fort Lauderdale area.
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group, operating the United Country Real Estate and United Real Estate brands, is the leading fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals globally. The two brands combined address the unique markets they serve, rural and urban, with exclusive marketing and technology solutions. United supports nearly 600 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across four continents with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes one of the largest portfolios of real estate websites, the largest internal real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database, and international advertising of properties
