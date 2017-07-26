 
INKAS® Partners with Kore Design Studio to Exclusively Manufacture its Unique Products

An exclusive agreement for manufacturing of carbon fiber products has been finalized between INKAS® Group of Companies and Kore Design Studio.
 
 
TORONTO - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- INKAS® Group of Companies, an international corporation with a presence in a multitude of industries and geographies headquartered in Toronto, Canada, has signed an exclusive $18 million US dollar agreement with Kore Design Studio for production of its unique line of carbon fiber products. Kore Design specializes in aftermarket visual tuning packages for a wide range of makes and models providing them with one-of-a kind look, feel and performance.

According to the agreement, INKAS® Group will act as an exclusive manufacturer of Kore Design tuning kits and interior feature upgrades. Over the last two decades, INKAS® has accumulated extensive experience in the design, engineering and manufacturing of customized and modified VIP vehicles for its global clientele. Among INKAS® notable customers are politicians, high-profile individuals and celebrities.

"We are honoured to be an exclusive partner of Kore Design and contribute our vast expertise in the manufacturing of luxury vehicles. We strongly believe that this initiative will lead to a successful long-term partnership enhancing our broad portfolio of products and services allowing us to create new career opportunities and support the Canadian economy", says David Khazanski, President, INKAS® Group of Companies.

"As a provider of exclusive solutions for the automotive segment, we stand behind the quality of our products, and it was vitally important for us to find a reliable partner willing to support our enormously high standards of engineering and manufacturing, says Martin Lorrenzini, Chief Designer Officer, Kore Design Studio.   We believe INKAS® is an ideal choice due to their commitment to quality, extensive industry experience and modern fully-equipped production facility."

INKAS® Group is widely known for its innovative production techniques. As part of the agreement, the INKAS® manufacturing facility has been upgraded with the latest equipment, including recently acquired high-performance 3D scanners, 5 axis milling machine and Autoclaves. Production is scheduled to begin in January 2018.

For more information, please contact:

INKAS® Group of Companies

Tel: +1 416-645-8725

Email:info@inkas.ca

www.inkas.ca

About INKAS® Group of Companies

INKAS® Group of Companies is an international corporation with presence in a multitude of industries and geographies headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For over two decades, INKAS® has been offering integrated security solutions for retailers, government agencies, financial institutions, global corporations and high-profile individuals all over the world. The company started its operations in October 1993 in Toronto, Canada. To date, INKAS® has grown to employ over 350 highly skilled and specialized team members who produce the highest value products and services in the industry.

For more information about the company, please visit www.inkas.ca

Kore Design Studio

Kore Design Studio specializes in the design and manufacturing of the vehicle body compartments for a wide range of the premium vehicles. Kore Design is one of the market leaders providing unique and modern automotive design solutions by employing high-quality materials and state-of-the-art technologies.

For more information about the company, please visit www.kore-ds.com

Source:INKAS® Group of Companies
Email:***@inkas.ca Email Verified
Tags:Luxury Cars, Automotive Design
Industry:Automotive
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Partnerships
