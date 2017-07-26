Alloy marketing introduce dedicated local SEO services for gyms and personal trainers

The new service targets local fitness businesses looking to boost their visibility in their area

Contact

Alexander Hedges

***@alloymarketing.co.uk Alexander Hedges

End

-- Having offered SEO services to established businesses across a number of industries for several years, the new dedicated local SEO service is aimed specifically at clients in the fitness industry including personal trainers, nutritionists, independent gyms and coaches. It provides a comprehensive local search performance optimisation service to address inconsistencies in these business' digital profiles. The new service builds on the team's previous experience with a number of fitness brands from across the UK. Whilst building on the company's professional work in the industry, the team also draw on their own sports and fitness experience, including taking part in national level competitions.The new local SEO service joins a number of services offered by the company specifically to trainers, gyms and fitness professionals. Other offerings to these clients cover everything from logo design, responsive website creation and content creation for blogs, websites and social media.Competition between gyms, personal trainers and others in the fitness industry has increased in recent years thanks, in part to prominent healthy eating campaigns on television. The new service aims to raise the profile of new and growing fitness businesses to ensure their local search listings are visible in this competitive space.In an attempt to increase the relevance of the results they deliver, search engines now deliver a selection of local options to those looking for services online. The selection offered typically consists of a small number of businesses. In order to increase the chances of a fitness business being placed amongst these top results it's essential search engines have proper access to complete business information.Alloy Marketing's local SEO service for gyms and personal trainers includes a full technical audit of maps listing data, as well as a comprehensive scan of local business listing directories. The results can then be cross checked with the correct data to identify errors, omissions and opportunities for optimisation. Following on from their local SEO services, the firm also offer ongoing SEO retainers for fitness professionals looking to increase their search performance in the longer term.Alloy Marketing Ltd are a marketing company based in Manchester providing website design and development, branding, social media and SEO services.