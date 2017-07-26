News By Tag
* Colorado
* Utah
* Matting
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mats Inc. Expands Sales Territory to Colorado and Utah
Commercial flooring company Mats Inc. hires Colorado and Utah Regional Sales Manager.
Patrick Allen previously worked for Essendant as an Account Executive managing business in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska. With experience representing office, safety and janitorial supplies, Patrick will drive relationships with janitorial representatives, flooring dealers and end users in the Denver and Salt Lake City areas. Before joining Essendant, Patrick spent six years working for Fastenal as a General Sales Manager and Solutions Sales Specialist targeting large accounts within the education, healthcare and corporate business market segments.
"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to the Mats Inc. sales team," stated Tommy Wright, National Sales Manager at Mats Inc. "Patrick will allow us to further develop our existing relationships in Colorado and Utah and better serve and grow our West Coast customer base."
About Mats Inc.
Founded in 1971, Mats Inc. is a privately held business headquartered in Massachusetts with additional distribution facilities in Georgia and sales offices throughout the United States. With award-winning product designs, deep stocking levels, and world-class service, Mats Inc. has delivered quality commercial matting and flooring solutions for more than 45 years. For more information about Mats Inc., visit www.matsinc.com.
Contact
Allison Lindgren
***@matsinc.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse