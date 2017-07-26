 
News By Tag
* Los Angeles
* Matting
* Jan-san
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Stoughton
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

Mats Inc. Announces the Hiring of New Los Angeles Sales Manager

Commercial flooring company Mats Inc. hires Los Angeles Regional Sales Manager for matting business.
 
STOUGHTON, Mass. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Mats Inc. announced the creation of its first Los Angeles-based matting sales team led by Cedric McCalister. Cedric joins Robert Mitchell and Bita Khalvati, Architectural Specialists, in the Los Angeles territory.  The addition accelerates Mats Inc.'s plan for nationwide expansion.

Cedric McCalister joins Mats Inc. as the new Regional Sales Manager for the Los Angeles area. Throughout his career, he has served in many facets of the flooring industry.  Focusing on the matting business, Cedric will be a key factor in helping drive customer relationships within the LA market, partnering with local flooring dealers and distribution sales representatives. Before joining Mats Inc., Cedric managed his own janitorial cleaning business and served as an Account Manager for Cintas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cedric to the Mats Inc. team," stated Tommy Wright, National Sales Manager at Mats Inc. "This new addition will allow us to support our West Coast customers and create new connections in the territory with an eye towards the continued growth of our matting business."

About Mats Inc.

Founded in 1971, Mats Inc. is a privately held business headquartered in Massachusetts with additional distribution facilities in Georgia and sales offices throughout the United States. With award-winning product designs, deep stocking levels, and world-class service, Mats Inc. has delivered quality commercial matting and flooring solutions for more than 45 years. For more information about Mats Inc., visit www.matsinc.com.

Contact
Allison Lindgren
***@matsinc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@matsinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Los Angeles, Matting, Jan-san
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Stoughton - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mats Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share