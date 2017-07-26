News By Tag
Mats Inc. Announces the Hiring of New Los Angeles Sales Manager
Commercial flooring company Mats Inc. hires Los Angeles Regional Sales Manager for matting business.
Cedric McCalister joins Mats Inc. as the new Regional Sales Manager for the Los Angeles area. Throughout his career, he has served in many facets of the flooring industry. Focusing on the matting business, Cedric will be a key factor in helping drive customer relationships within the LA market, partnering with local flooring dealers and distribution sales representatives. Before joining Mats Inc., Cedric managed his own janitorial cleaning business and served as an Account Manager for Cintas.
"We are thrilled to welcome Cedric to the Mats Inc. team," stated Tommy Wright, National Sales Manager at Mats Inc. "This new addition will allow us to support our West Coast customers and create new connections in the territory with an eye towards the continued growth of our matting business."
About Mats Inc.
Founded in 1971, Mats Inc. is a privately held business headquartered in Massachusetts with additional distribution facilities in Georgia and sales offices throughout the United States. With award-winning product designs, deep stocking levels, and world-class service, Mats Inc. has delivered quality commercial matting and flooring solutions for more than 45 years. For more information about Mats Inc., visit www.matsinc.com.
