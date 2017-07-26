 
News By Tag
* Watch AR plus
* Augmented Reality App
* Watch Models
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Madurai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

BSEtec is Cooking up New Augmented Reality App – Watch AR Plus

 
 
Watch AR
Watch AR
MADURAI, India - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Augmented Reality is in its budding stage and jumping into the arena is definitely a smart challenge. Therefore, this is the second attempt of BSEtec to create an AR app that helps to choose the right watch from a huge array of watches. The Watch AR plus demonstrates virtual try-on of different watches on the user's wrist. The app uses marker based AR with the help of Vuforia SDK and Unity 3D engine. The Watch AR Plus supports both Android and iOS platforms, invariably.

Using the app is absolutely easy, simple and fun. Once the app has been launched, place a paper dial on the wrist to check the virtual watch on the hand. Place the wrist above the paper and see it through the mobile camera. Surprisingly, the watch appears on the wrist. Make use of the app to try the watch from different angles. The app also allows zooming in and zooming out the screen, to find subtle details of the watch. By tapping on the screen, the color of the strap can be changed. You can also take screen shots of wrist with your favorite watches around it.

Essentially, the watch stores can add all the watch models, available in the display, in the app and assist the customers to choose the right one, in just a few seconds. Simply swipe the watches, displayed on the end of the screen to let the watch sit virtually on the wrist. Without spending too much time on trying every watch on the wrist, the potential customers can make an immediate, yet a smart choice.
Visit at http://bsetec.com/watcharplus/
End
Source:
Email:***@bsetec.com Email Verified
Tags:Watch AR plus, Augmented Reality App, Watch Models
Industry:Software
Location:Madurai - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BSETec PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share