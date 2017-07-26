News By Tag
Wanstead Loft Conversion Services by Tailored Lofts
Wanstead loft conversion: Call Tailored Lofts today on 0800 612 5384 for professional and reliable loft conversions and extensions in Wanstead, E11.
Tailored Lofts is a leading home renovation and extension specialist, offering affordable loft conversion services in Wanstead E11, a suburban area in North East London and part of the London Borough of Redbridge. With years of unrivaled experience and knowledge in the construction industry, the team at Tailored Lofts can provide professional Wanstead loft conversion services, bespoke to your unique specifications.
With an ever-increasing surge in property rates in Wanstead E11, the residents now largely opt to convert their dusty roof space into a functional space. Apart from gaining additional space, it can boost the value of your property by 15% to 20%. From the initial planning, design and creating estimates through to obtaining building approvals and completion of the project, Tailored Lofts offer a full range of Wanstead loft conversion and extension solutions.
Whatever your need, whether it is a bedroom, a bathroom, a playroom or a study room, the experts at Tailored Lofts will make sure that your loft conversion project in Wanstead E11 is finished on time and within your budget. Moreover, they utilise only high quality materials as well as up to date construction procedures. The different types of loft conversions that Tailored Lofts specialise in:
• Wanstead E11 Mansard Loft Conversion
• Wanstead E11 Dormer Loft Conversion
• Wanstead E11 L-Shaped Dormer Conversion
• Wanstead E11 Pitched or Cottage Dormer Conversion
• Wanstead E11 Velux Conversion
• Wanstead E11 Hip to Gable Loft Conversion
• Wanstead E11 Flat Roof Dormer Conversion
Accredited by the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), the company has its own team of highly experienced builders and designers to carry out your Wanstead loft conversion work in the most competent manner possible. Each of the completed projects is fully insured and comes with sufficient work guarantee. http://www.tailoredlofts.co.uk/
If you're interested to know more about the loft conversion and house extension services offered by Tailored Lofts, speak to an expert regarding your Wanstead home improvement project now on 0800 612 5384 or 079 3947 6993.
Contact
Donatas Valantinas
07939476993
info@tailoredlofts.co.uk
